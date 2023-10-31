Job summary

About Castrol India:Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.We are currently looking for Shopper Marketing Specialist in Mumbai. More details below:In this role, you will be responsible for developing and deploying programs that drive mechanic loyalty, enhance our learning academy, enable our marketing executives, organize mechanic contests, and spearhead retail transformation. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in shaping our brand's market presence and ensuring we stay at the forefront of the industry.



Shopper Marketing Strategy: Develop and execute data-driven shopper marketing strategies that enhance brand visibility and drive customer engagement, ultimately leading to increased sales and brand loyalty.

Mechanic Advocacy Programs: Create and implement innovative mechanic advocacy programs that foster loyalty and drive engagement among our mechanic partners, ensuring they remain committed to our brand and its values.

Learning Academy: Lead the development and enhancement of our learning academy, providing our team with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to excel in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Enable Marketing Executive: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to enable our marketing executives through training, resources, and support, ensuring they are equipped to execute marketing strategies effectively.

Mechanic Contests: Plan and execute exciting and engaging mechanic contests that not only boost morale and enthusiasm but also generate positive results for the brand.

Retail Transformation: Drive the transformation of our retail outlets, ensuring they remain modern, appealing, and aligned with our brand's image and goals.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behavior by leading and building enduring capability, energizing people and adhering to company’s Ethics & Compliance agenda

Manage Vendors: Getting vendors in our bucket, making them understand CIL process, ensure proper customer management, and ensure that Budgets are utilized as per plan in line with provisions for both b2c and b2b business

Ideate and keep the Innovation pipeline high to drive mechanic advocacy

Ensure that the procurement policy is followed by the team

Ensure Accurate provision and budget management process

Handle Audit Queries time to time on various initiatives.

Ensure HSSE standards are met by Vendors

Ensure compliance to Rebates / Incentives & Events Policy

Key Stake Holder Management - Sales, Finance, Performance team, Auditors ( including External Auditors ) Controls, Sales Operations & Country & Global Digital Marketing

University graduate with a post graduate qualification in management degree.

Minimum 6 years of experience in Sales & Marketing

Self-starter, innovative and proactive attitude is critical

Strong leadership is essential

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills

Result driven and seeking for execution excellence

Track records in various consumer sales and marketing roles or in designing and deploying advocacy initiatives.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.