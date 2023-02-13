Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.

Short Term Planner

The Short Term Planner is responsible for the six weeks rolling commercial schedule with the focus on safe and reliable operation (silent running) and maximization of the refinery gross margin. As such, the person in this role holds oversight that the schedule complies with all refinery operating limits, driving short term operational optimisations and commercial performance in line with refinery strategy.

In this role You will:

Actively working with ‘Midstream and Trading & Shipping’ and ‘refinery operations’ to capture market opportunities;

Actively working with third parties (terminals / pipelines / surveyors) to optimize the product schedule;

Monitors refinery operation for potential changes to refinery processing capabilities that may impact refinery production plans;

Keep track of inventories of components and final products.

Identifying opportunities and initiating projects to improve refinery capabilities and performance, especially in the logistics of the Oil Movement asset;

Initiate or participate in Management of Changes (MOC) for optimisation or approval of cover requests;

We have the following requirements: