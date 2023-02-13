Grade IResponsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.
Short Term Planner
The Short Term Planner is responsible for the six weeks rolling commercial schedule with the focus on safe and reliable operation (silent running) and maximization of the refinery gross margin. As such, the person in this role holds oversight that the schedule complies with all refinery operating limits, driving short term operational optimisations and commercial performance in line with refinery strategy.