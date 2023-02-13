Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Short Term Planner

Short Term Planner

Short Term Planner

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145274BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.

Join us and advance your career as an
Short Term Planner
The Short Term Planner is responsible for the six weeks rolling commercial schedule with the focus on safe and reliable operation (silent running) and maximization of the refinery gross margin. As such, the person in this role holds oversight that the schedule complies with all refinery operating limits, driving short term operational optimisations and commercial performance in line with refinery strategy.

In this role You will:

  • Actively working with ‘Midstream and Trading & Shipping’ and ‘refinery operations’ to capture market opportunities;
  • Actively working with third parties (terminals / pipelines / surveyors) to optimize the product schedule;
  • Monitors refinery operation for potential changes to refinery processing capabilities that may impact refinery production plans;
  • Keep track of inventories of components and final products.
  • Identifying opportunities and initiating projects to improve refinery capabilities and performance, especially in the logistics of the Oil Movement asset;
  • Initiate or participate in Management of Changes (MOC) for optimisation or approval of cover requests;

We have the following requirements:

  • A Bachelor degree or experience on equivalent level in Engineering, Science or Business is preferred;
  • Experience working in refining, tank-terminal operations or laboratory with a good understanding of the economics and operational aspects of an oil refinery is preferred;
  • Fluent ability (both written and verbal) in English and (preferably) Dutch;
  • Good IT skills and preferably experienced with crude / product scheduling tools;
  • We are looking for candidates with a bias to performance and with strong interpersonal skills. People in the short term planner role enjoy working in a complex and dynamic environment can have a helicopter view over complex situations and are able to work effectively under pressure. Good analytical and team working skills are essential.




Apply Search all jobs at bp