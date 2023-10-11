Site Coordinator (Wind)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for assisting in the performance of maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.



Job Description:

The Site Coordinator will primarily be responsible for site administration. They will be responsible for coordination of parts/ spares for FR-2. This will include purchase requisition, purchase order, goods receipt, and consumption, reordering, warehousing, process warranty claims, etc. They will perform and implement day-to-day activities vital to support bpWE Maintenance within the bpWE CMMS System. They will gather maintenance activities and PM schedules in bpWE CMMS from GE Lifespan. They will also train site team on Maintenance and inventory systems as required.

Responsibilities

Manage the inventory at FR2 from purchase requisitions, warehousing, purchase orders, good receipt, and spares consumption.

Ensure spares quantities are in sync between the Maintenance Management System, Procurement system and physical inventory.

Work with procurement to process warranty claims.

Maintain inventories for spare part and materials necessary for plant maintenance. Work with procurement on an inventory check-out and check-in process.

Responsible for creating and closing Work requests, work order in bpWE CMMS to ensure all maintenance activities are captured in BPWE CMMS

Responsible for accessing O&M Contractor Maintenance portal to identify daily maintenance activities and log daily work orders in bpWE CMMS

Responsible for Performance Engineering Operating Events to link maintenance activities with those events where applicable

Responsible for extracting maintenance data from O&M Contractor systems to capture relevant maintenance information in bpWE CMMS (for ex. Problem description, Asset ID, Work Order type, work order details, Completion notes, labor hours, Spare parts, maintenance checklists, etc.)

Responsible for liaising with O&M Contractors to address incomplete/ missing data to ensure accurate maintenance records are in bpWE CMMS.

This position is responsible for working with site team to ensure safe and compliant power plant operations of a wind farm

As required, support coordination with engineering staff for root cause investigations of site-specific technical issues

Support other site operations projects assigned by site leadership or others

Work under direct supervision of site leadership and perform other wind farm duties as assigned

Education and Experience

High School Diploma

Requires at least 2 years of experience with site administration in operations and maintenance of wind or energy facilities.

Preferable to have experience with Maintenance discipline, Maintenance Management system and managing inventory.

Demonstrates strong attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Values structure and organization

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.