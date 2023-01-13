Site Electrical Infrastructure Solution Architect

Job summary

All charging HW and infrastructure component need power. We have many ways to do so and need to standardize, rationalize and optimize without compromising our safety or equipment uptime. Responsible for the design, quality and integrity of the electrical infrastructure to connect charging equipment and future infrastructure components to bp Pulse network.

Support Hardware and infrastructure product managers and operation function for use cases definition.

Responsible that the solution and services provided deliver the functionality required, electrical safety, cyber security compliance and meet the cost expectations and quality of the business.

Delivers E2E package to operations for deployment, this includes all relevant components, trainings, manuals, certification, and validation.

We are looking for a Site Electrical Solution Architect to join bp pulse. Your background could be electrical engineering, technical sales in medium and low voltage supply.

Engages in use case gathering. Supports and validates requirements.

Defines the technical solution and insures alignment with backend and cyber requirements and policies.

Support prioritization and validation of the solution.

Signs off functional and technical use case specifications.

Support the installation, maintenance, optimization processes and generate the relevant documentation for operations.

Core LV and MV distribution will be at the heart of the position.

Collaborates with operations and IT/Cyber team to deploy, maintain and upgrade the best feasible and cost-efficient solution for the business.

Ensures manuals and procedure are up to date, maintained and communicated.

Clearly states site electrical infrastructure needs and makes sure they are understood and captured in the broader electrical distribution strategy.

Be responsible for the communication for the site electrical infrastructure strategy and is comfortable with communication to executive at a level that can be understood without the in depth technical domain expertise. Project/Program management:

Provides guidance and support project manager and delivery team. Communicate clearly project delivery key gates/checks to insure smooth rollout.

Ensures resolutions of issues arising during the solution lifecycle. Commits and contributes to common goals and results with the Operation and Hardware & infrastructure teams.

Supports and manages temporary work teams to monitor task delivery and completion.

What do we need from you?

Your technical expertise to contribute to strategy, develops requirements, lead the governance and lead the deployment.

Business acumen to define and manage projects that provide direct benefits to the business. Understand the landscape in which they evolve, works with business leaders to align goals and needs.

The desire and ability to provide mentoring to the rest of the hardware and infrastructure team for awareness.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

