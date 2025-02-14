Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

The Site Electrical Leader role plays a key part in the EV roll out and operations in the UK by ensuring compliance of the network and managing the interface with IDNOs, ICPs and EPC Contractors. You will be at the fore front as the main point of contact for DNOs/DSOs, IDNOs and ICPs liaison and network issues.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of charging solutions, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

Key accountabilities:

Electrical Duty Holder for entire BP Pulse LV and HV electrical distribution network in the UK

Responsible for all areas of site electrical compliance and electrical site infrastructure up to 33kV

Ownership of Electrical Standards, Safety Rules and Operational Practices and Procedures

Promote a safety conscious working environment where all engineering personnel adopt safe working practices.

Performance Management of the IDNOs, ICPs and EPC Contractors, conducting monthly oversight and management meetings to ensure all targets are met.

Development and ownership of BP Pulse Power Resilience Risk Register, reducing power-related disruption.

Lead RCAs solving complex electrical issues and establishing preventative measures.

Maintain regular contact with the O&M Team to ensure maintenance issues are being dealt with effectively.

Acting as Authorising Officer and Network Control Manager

Prepare and/or approve all switching schedules, outages/shutdowns and sign-off of Permits to Work and energisation certificates.

Provide technical guidance and decision making on development and power needs, improving understanding of the associated risk across the BP Pulse network in the UK.

Support the UK Engineering Team Leader and Global Substation Manger creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design produced for the installation of the chosen solutions.

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live.

Alert the Execution Manager and UK Engineering Team Leader on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments.

What do we want to see from you!

Must have Electrical HNC or equivalent.

Preferably a university degree or equivalent experience in Engineering

Senior Authorised Person (SAP) experience

Strong technical knowledge of LV, HV and EHV systems, standards, regulations, constraints, and requirements

Experience working for IDNOs, DSOs, TSO, ICPs or Power System Consultancies

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships with external parties.

Good organisational and analytical skills

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management.

Fluent in English

Desirable Experience

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Experience leading multi-cultural teams.

Demonstrated ability to integrate engineering on projects covering different countries and use cases.

Engineering rollout in the EV field

Experience in large scale engineering projects.

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Agile Project management.

Multilingual

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment, Site Acceptance Testing {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.