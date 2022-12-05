Yes - up to 10%

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Crisis and Continuity Management Team and advance your career as a



SITE EMERGENCY RESPONSE ADVISOR



Location: Alexandria

Open for Egyptian nationals only

This role is the lead for all declared emergency incidents which occur during their shift. Under the direction of the on-scene commander, the person is responsible for directing the activities of the tactical response teams during fires, releases, spills, and personnel rescue situations. The role requires competent and proficient decision-making during incident response. The position covers a broad scope of responsibilities ranging from training and emergency preparedness to application of internal conformance and regulatory compliance activity. During training and emergency response situations, an elevated level of physical fitness will be required to perform the role successfully.

In this role, You will:

Lead all declared emergency incidents which occur during his/her shift.

Act as tactical lead in emergency response events and exercises

Develop and maintain emergency and tactical response plans to assure the site meets conformance and compliance related fire protection requirements

Assist in the development of fire-related policies and procedures

Develop, plan, and implement fire and emergency related trainings as per legal and company requirements

Accountable for tracking training activities for Tactical Response Team

Verify the maintenance of emergency related equipment

Own the emergency response exercises (scheduling, planning, executions, reporting and verification of timely closure of resulting actions)

Identify and lead compliance with the applicable legislation and standards related to emergency response and fire protection

Assist in developing, testing, and updating crisis management plans and establishing emergency preparedness and response procedures

Provide technical assistance to identify and recommend fire protection cost-savings opportunities

Develop working relationships with fire response authorities and industrial fire and emergency professionals

Manage the performance and safety of the Fire Protection and the Emergency Services third parties and vendors

What You will need to be successful: