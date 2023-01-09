Site Engineer

Job summary

BP AGT is looking for a broadly experienced engineer based at site to support the Operations team in delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations. The role includes providing technical support and coaching to the Operations team and some aspects of self-verification.

The role enables some engineering decisions to be made efficiently at site through maintaining a comprehensive view and broad understanding of asset vulnerabilities and engineering/safety issues, and the on-site activities to mitigate these.

Key accountabilities:

Acts as the first point of contact for engineering issues arising at site, and carries out immediate triage and decision-making to resolve issues

Increases the site understanding of asset vulnerabilities and engineering/process safety issues by maintaining a visible presence at site and provision of training, coaching, and mentoring.

Supports the risk management process, including development and implementation of risk action plans and monitoring/communication of barrier health.

Provides engineering input into SOP improvement and reviews site risk assessments

Provides engineering review of site overrides and inhibits, and ensures that the alarm management process is implemented robustly at site.

Supports OS team in conducting investigations into SOL excursions and predictive analytics

Supports the MoC and troubleshooting processes.

Provides the site engineering view of the most efficient way to resolve engineering issues and opportunities raised by these processes.

Responsible for providing support to the OMS 6.1 Production Efficiency Improvement and Defect Elimination

Identifies production improvement opportunities and communicates to Base Management and the facility support teams.

Implements recommendations from the optimisation activities performed by the facilities support team.

Provides the engineering view of risk and vulnerability into the Site Work Validation meeting, and supports identifying SIMOPs activities and associated risk mitigations.

Acts as the engineering presence for self-verification at site

Takes a lead role in providing the site with lessons learned and relevant incidents

It would be essential to have:

Degree in Engineering or related discipline and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer

Relevant/significant experience in either an internal or external engineering role, or similar.

Experience on an operating site

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in engineering, with sound knowledge of the relevant industry codes, standards and regulations and the ability to initiate guidance on the appropriate designs and systems to prevent, control and mitigate risks.

Sound stakeholder management experience.

It would be a preference to have: