Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Site Engineer

Site Engineer

Site Engineer

  • Location Azerbaijan - Caspian Sea - West Chirag Platform
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143958BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

BP AGT is looking for a broadly experienced engineer based at site to support the Operations team in delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations. The role includes providing technical support and coaching to the Operations team and some aspects of self-verification.

The role enables some engineering decisions to be made efficiently at site through maintaining a comprehensive view and broad understanding of asset vulnerabilities and engineering/safety issues, and the on-site activities to mitigate these.

Key accountabilities:

  • Acts as the first point of contact for engineering issues arising at site, and carries out immediate triage and decision-making to resolve issues
  • Increases the site understanding of asset vulnerabilities and engineering/process safety issues by maintaining a visible presence at site and provision of training, coaching, and mentoring.
  • Supports the risk management process, including development and implementation of risk action plans and monitoring/communication of barrier health.
  • Provides engineering input into SOP improvement and reviews site risk assessments
  • Provides engineering review of site overrides and inhibits, and ensures that the alarm management process is implemented robustly at site.
  • Supports OS team in conducting investigations into SOL excursions and predictive analytics
  • Supports the MoC and troubleshooting processes.
  • Provides the site engineering view of the most efficient way to resolve engineering issues and opportunities raised by these processes.
  • Responsible for providing support to the OMS 6.1 Production Efficiency Improvement and Defect Elimination
  • Identifies production improvement opportunities and communicates to Base Management and the facility support teams.
  • Implements recommendations from the optimisation activities performed by the facilities support team.
  • Provides the engineering view of risk and vulnerability into the Site Work Validation meeting, and supports identifying SIMOPs activities and associated risk mitigations.
  • Acts as the engineering presence for self-verification at site
  • Takes a lead role in providing the site with lessons learned and relevant incidents
It would be essential to have:
  • Degree in Engineering or related discipline and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.
  • Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer
  • Relevant/significant experience in either an internal or external engineering role, or similar.
  • Experience on an operating site
  • Advanced technical knowledge and experience in engineering, with sound knowledge of the relevant industry codes, standards and regulations and the ability to initiate guidance on the appropriate designs and systems to prevent, control and mitigate risks.
  • Sound stakeholder management experience.
It would be a preference to have:
  • Experience in complex Instrumentation and electrical system operational support and supporting general complex investigations.

Apply Search all jobs at bp