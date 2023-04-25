Site Engineer

Job summary

Deep technical engineering support based at the site to support the operational team in delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations. The role will include providing technical support and coaching to the operations team as well as verifying engineering barrier health. The role will allow for some engineering decisions to be made more efficiently at the site level.



Education and Experience Required:



Education

Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related discipline) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

Experience

Relevant/Significant experience in either an internal or external engineering role, or similar. Any Engineering discipline.

Experience on an operating site

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in engineering, with sound knowledge of the relevant industry codes, standards and regulations and the ability to initiate guidance on the appropriate designs and systems to prevent, control and mitigate risks.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide oversight to ensure that the following process safety related procedures/systems are being applied rigorously and effectively by the line in a sustainable way:



Site Engineering Support

Broad engineering understanding of the site design and lead on the resolution of technical engineering issues

Identify and drive engineering improvements for the site

Make engineering decisions where appropriate and when with-in technical capability

Support the risk management process. Support development and implementation of risk action plans.

Approve risk assessments, deviations, MoC within DoA

Provide process safety input into risk assessments carried out offshore/at-site including:

ORAs, Hazard Identification & Task Risk Assessment (HITRA) level 2 Non-routine operations Higher risk standard operating procedure (SOP) risk assessments e.g. start-up and shut down procedures, when the SOP is one of the primary safeguards in preventing a high potential incident, etc. Risk assessments of non-conformant isolations

Maintain and Conduct self-verification on the quality of the facility Process Safety Information.

Work directly with the unit to provide input into the facility risk register.

Increase the facility staff understanding of process safety through provision of training, coaching, and mentoring.

Safe Operating Limits

Verify that Safe Operating Limits are defined, being adhered to, and deviations are appropriately investigated. Evaluate alarms to determine if operators are being overloaded.

Participate in investigation, as required, of facility LOPCs. Take a lead role in the providing learning to the facility from incidents on the facility and relevant incidents from other areas of BP. Proactively share lessons with facility operations management and staff. Support incident investigations.

Conduct self-verification on the quality of the execution of testing, maintenance, and inspection of safety critical equipment/systems.

Lead the creation of ad hoc SORA's where the demand is created by the offshore schedule / events and an existing SORA is not available.

Share self-verification learnings including independent protection layers (IPL) performance with the relevant sub-functional teams.

Assess and verify that alarms are being correctly accepted and actioned. Assess the level of alarms to determine if operators are being overloaded. Work with the office-based engineers to address underlying issues and reduce the alarm loading.

Contribute to managing vulnerabilities and defect elimination in order to achieve high reliability and deliver production and carbon emission plan.

Facilitate anomaly assessment and tracking regular meetings

Safety System or Process Bypasses, overrides system defeats and positions (e.g. lock open, lock closed) are managed consistent with the design intent and that appropriate interim risk reduction measures are implemented as required

Design intent and layers of protection are understood SOP’s are being used consistently - self-verification of SOP’s to ensure that operating procedures are current, are followed, and that changes to operating

Procedures are carried out in accordance with the management of change policy.

Valve positions are managed consistently with the design intent and that appropriate interim risk reduction measures are in place as required.

Maintain a daily presence within the facility control room and assess and verify the following:

Grade GResponsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.