Site Engineer

Deep technical engineering support based at the site to support the operational team in delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations. The role will include providing technical support and coaching to the operations team as well as verifying engineering barrier health. The role will allow for some engineering decisions to be made more efficiently at the site level.
Education and Experience Required:
Education
Key Accountabilities:
Provide oversight to ensure that the following process safety related procedures/systems are being applied rigorously and effectively by the line in a sustainable way:
Site Engineering Support
Grade GResponsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.