The Gulf of Mexico (GoM) team is looking for a Site Engineer to provide deep technical engineering support based at the site to support the operational team in delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations. The Site Engineer will provide technical process safety support and coaching to the operations team as well as verifying engineering barrier health. The role will allow for some engineering decisions to be made more efficiently at the site level. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with the offshore team and be a part of a team who have deep ownership of the asset.
Entity: Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Provide oversight to ensure that the following process safety related procedures/systems are being applied rigorously and effectively by the line in a sustainable way:
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
