Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Gulf of Mexico (GoM) team is looking for a Site Engineer to provide deep technical engineering support based at the site to support the operational team in delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations. The Site Engineer will provide technical process safety support and coaching to the operations team as well as verifying engineering barrier health. The role will allow for some engineering decisions to be made more efficiently at the site level. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with the offshore team and be a part of a team who have deep ownership of the asset.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Gulf of Mexico (GoM) team is looking for a Site Engineer to provide deep technical engineering support based at the site to support the operational team in delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations. The Site Engineer will provide technical process safety support and coaching to the operations team as well as verifying engineering barrier health. The role will allow for some engineering decisions to be made more efficiently at the site level.The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with the offshore team and be a part of a team who have deep ownership of the asset.



Job Description:

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Degree in Engineering or related field and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification

At least 10 years of experience in either an internal or external engineering role

in either an internal or external engineering role Experience on an operating site

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in engineering, with sound knowledge of the relevant industry codes, standards and regulations and the ability to initiate guidance on the appropriate designs and systems to prevent, control and mitigate risks

This position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide oversight to ensure that the following process safety related procedures/systems are being applied rigorously and effectively by the line in a sustainable way:

Broad engineering understanding of the site design and lead on the resolution of technical engineering issues

Identify and drive engineering improvements for the site

Make engineering decisions where appropriate and when with-in technical capability

Support the risk management process. Support development and implementation of risk action plans.

Approve risk assessments, deviations, MoC within DoA

Provide process safety input into risk assessments carried out offshore/at-site including:

ORAs, Hazard Identification & Task Risk Assessment (HITRA) level 2

Non-routine operations

Higher risk standard operating procedure (SOP) risk assessments e.g. start-up and shut down procedures, when the SOP is one of the primary safeguards in preventing a high potential incident, etc.

Risk assessments of non-conformant isolations

Maintain and Conduct self-verification on the quality of the facility Process Safety Information.

Work directly with the unit to provide feedback into the facility risk register.

Increase the facility staff understanding of process safety through provision of training, coaching, and mentoring.

Verify that Safe Operating Limits are defined, being adhered to, and deviations are appropriately investigated. Evaluate alarms to determine if operators are being overloaded.

Participate in investigation, as required, of facility Loss of Primary Containment (LOPCs). Take a lead role in the providing learning to the facility from incidents on the facility and relevant incidents from other areas of BP. Proactively share lessons with facility operations management and staff. Support incident investigations.

Conduct self-verification on the quality of the execution of testing, maintenance, and inspection of safety critical equipment/systems.

Lead the creation of ad hoc Safety Override Risk Assessment (SORAs) where the demand is created by the offshore schedule / events and an existing SORA is not available.

Share self-verification findings including independent protection layers (IPL) performance with the relevant sub-functional teams.

Assess and verify that alarms are being correctly accepted and actioned. Assess the level of alarms to determine if operators are being overloaded. Work with the office-based engineers to address underlying issues and reduce the alarm loading.

Maintain a daily presence within the facility control room and assess and perform self verification

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.