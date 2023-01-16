Site IT Infrastructure Solution Architect

Job summary

Pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We're looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for a skilled Product Partnership leader who is passionate, curious, commercial to join our team to help the world electrify.



All charging HW and infrastructure component are connected to our backend and digital offers via IT infrastructure. We have many ways to do so and need to standardize, rationalize and optimize without compromising our cyber security or equipment uptime. Responsible for the design, quality and integrity of IT infrastructure to connect charging equipment and infrastructure components to bp Pulse network. Support Hardware and infrastructure product managers and operation function for use cases definition. Responsible that the solution and services provided deliver the functionality required, cyber security compliance and meet the cost expectations and quality of the business. Delivers E2E package to operations for deployment, this includes all relevant components, trainings, manuals, certification, and validation.

What will you be doing?

Solution Architecture: Engages in use case gathering. Supports and validates requirements. Defines the technical solution and insures alignment with backend and cyber requirements and policies. Support prioritization and validation of the solution. Signs off functional and technical use case specifications. Support the installation, maintenance, optimization processes and generate the relevant documentation for operations.

Core LAN and industrial/commercial site connectivity will be fundamental. Understanding of core WAN also required.

Best practice: Keeps knowledge relevant regarding IT technology current and upcoming methodologies.

Stakeholder management: collaborates with operations and IT/Cyber team to deploy, maintain and upgrade the best feasible and cost-efficient solution for the business. Ensures manuals and procedure are up to date, maintained and communicated to the relevant users. Clearly states site IT infrastructure needs and makes sure they are understood and gathered in the broader IT strategy. Be responsible for the communication for the site network strategy and becomes comfortable with communication to executive at a level that can be understood without the in depth technical domain expertise.

Project/Program management: Provides guidance and support project manager and delivery team. Communicate clearly project delivery key gates/checks to insure smooth rollout. Ensures resolutions of issues arising during the solution lifecycle. Commits and contributes to common goals and results with the Operation and Hardware & infrastructure teams.

Leadership development: Supports and leads temporary work teams to monitor task delivery and completion. Advises without carrying lines of responsibilities.

What do you need to bring?

Technical expertise: contribute to strategy, develops requirements, own the governance and deployment.

Business acumen: define and manage projects that provide direct benefits to the business. Understand the landscape in which they evolve, works with business leaders to align goals and needs

Leadership: Provide mentoring to the rest of the hardware and infrastructure team for awareness

Significant work experience as a Solution architect in LAN/WAN environment.

This position sits within a very diverse and international team. English is the main language but knowledge of German and/or French would be a plus.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

