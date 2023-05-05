Site Integrator

Job summary

The focal point for Activity Integration for a site/area, running the safe, effective and efficient integration of activity across the operating functions. Delivers a coordinated and optimised schedule for the site within site-based constraints from 12 weeks to execution which comprises of activities which have been scheduled and resource levelled by functional schedulers.

Key Accountabilities

Site/Area Focal point for functional queries on schedule integration capability Runs coordinated schedule with functions to check deliverability and optimise against site/area constraints inside annual plan. (Comment: POB, Logistics, SIMOPS, X-functional nesting, Operations schedule.) Carries out scenario testing to optimise the coordinated schedule and drive resolution of cross-functional conflicts Recommends changes to coordinated schedule (D is by AOM above 12 weeks, OSTL 12-6wks, OIM 6-0wks) and works with the functional scheduler/SPA to resolve clashes and calls out clashes as above Performs resource levelling for operations function in the 12/6/2 week timeframe Highlights any execution readiness issues to the Site Integration SPA Runs Site/Area Schedule integration meetings Issues and communicates the site/area coordinated schedule to all functions and area personnel Reviews scheduling critical metric performance with site leaders and drives improvements in AI Schedule attainment performance.

Experience, Education and job requirements

The successful candidate will have site operations knowledge and a clear understanding for how to get work performed in an oil and gas production.

Degree in Planning and Scheduling or Technical Diploma and Certification in Planning and Scheduling.

5 Years Experience in Scheduling Activities within the Energy Industry.

Why join us.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.