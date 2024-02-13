Site Integrator and Discipline Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The role consists of 2 parts – Site Integrator (SI), and Discipline Lead for a small team of SI’s.

The Site Integrator is the focal point of Activity Integration for a site, managing integration of activity across the operating squads. Delivering an integrated and optimised schedule from 12 weeks to execution comprising of activities which have been scheduled and resource levelled by squad schedulers.

The Discipline Leader has additional responsibilities to the core SI position. The role holder delivers the SI role for an asset and provides guidance for technical assurance and enforcing technical standards, driving standardisation and continuous improvement for the discipline!

The role reports to the Regional Operations Discipline Manager.

Site Integrator:

Leads integrated schedule with operating Squads to check deliverability and optimise against site constraints. POB, SIMOPs, cross functional squad activity nesting and ensuring production impacting activities are nested within integrated schedule.

Oversight of helicopter logistics. Oversight of resource levelling for operations and scaffolding resource in the 12/6/2 week timeframe.

Maintains the HSSE and IT&S schedules as well as handling visitors mobilising to the site. Carry out scenario testing to the coordinated 12 week schedule.

Facilitates site schedule integration meetings – fortnightly Activity Integration, Site Readiness and Execution Schedule Performance meetings. Issues and communicates a coordinated schedule via Activity Integration Workbench (AIW).

Review scheduling KPI performance with offshore team leaders and I&M Squad Lead.

Champions of the Site Constraints Document highlighting non-conformance and providing resolution recommendation to the I&M Squad Lead & OIM.

Discipline Leader

Line Management duties for Site Integrators and guiding development through Focus@bp & Grow@bp. Supporting the management of work load within the discipline.

Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and takeaways.

Role-modelling leadership behaviours and agile ways of working whilst promoting a positive environment.

Engages in difficult conversations respectfully when it matters.

Ensures implementations of BP’s Activity Integration Procedure, Ways of Working and Work Management.

Embeds' findings from safety related incidents across the team. Provide visible safety leadership by crafting atmosphere of confidence, safety and motivation.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Extensive background in a production operations role with clear understanding of how work gets done in an oil and gas production environment.

Deep understanding of planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety & operational processes. Primavera P6 experience is desirable.

Strong intuition for business & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritisation decisions.

A degree or equivalent experience in relative field working within Oil & Gas industry

Travel requirement – occasional offshore travel

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



