Site Maintenance Advisor

The Maintenance Advisor is responsible for executing the Retail Maintenance Strategy for retail site maintenance within their assigned geography. Responsibility is focused on maintaining sites we either own or lease, with scope of responsibility dependent upon the CoT (class of trade). The Advisor is expected to provide support for Site Operators by managing the SLAs of maintenance vendors, and is accountable for managing an annual budget for repairs and capital replacements.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage portfolio of light Capex projects and asset replacement programs for Equipment (food and beverage, HVAC), roofs, dispensers, fueling system components, lighting, pavement, and small building repairs and enhancements not requiring A-E plans and permits.

Actively manages open tickets to ensure vendors are performing within their SLA

Intervenes with GBS when necessary to provide 2nd level triage of maintenance requests.

Diligently manages actual expenses on a monthly basis to stay within budget.

Evaluates major repairs for cost-benefits of repair versus replacement.

Inspect new installations for conformance to retail site, operational and safety standards.

Assist in providing engineering review of assets to maintain assets to our Integrity Management standard

Provide input in capital project development for new facility and equipment installations.

Develop scopes of work and budgets for assigned projects, working with Procurement in bidding and sourcing contracts.

Survey and inspect sites weekly to identify condition of premise and operator care of equipment

Champion contractor safety performance through regular interface and assessment in the field.

Provide technical support to the Sales and Operation Teams and other local personnel.

Provide on-site emergency response services as needed and on-call working with Retail Compliance team and Remediation Management to coordinate spill and leak response efforts.

Maintain a log of life-cycle replacements for each site in territory

Provide input on annual plan for asset replacements

Perform on site due diligence on new prospective sites and review scope recommendation with Design and Construction

Job Requirements:

Associates degree in a technical field of study, i.e. engineering, electrical, mechanical, construction

Minimum 5+ years technical and project management experience directly related to the planning and execution of facility maintenance projects required

API 1646 and OSHA 10 Hr. certifications (to be fulfilled upon entry into role if not already completed).

This is a field-based role with the expectation that at 30-50% of planned activity will be at the retail sites and/or with contractors and vendors in the marketing area.

Washington

How much do we pay (Base)? $85k-$115k.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.