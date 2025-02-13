Site Maintenance Advisor - NY/NJ

Job summary

The Maintenance Advisor is responsible for executing the Retail Maintenance Strategy for retail site maintenance within their assigned geography. Responsibility is focused on maintaining sites we either own or lease, with scope of responsibility dependent upon the CoT (class of trade). The Advisor is expected to provide support for Site Operators by managing the SLAs of maintenance vendors, and is accountable for managing an annual budget for repairs and capital replacements.



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



Manage portfolio of light Capex projects and asset replacement programs for Equipment (food and beverage, HVAC), roofs, dispensers, fueling system components, lighting, pavement, and small building repairs and enhancements not requiring A-E plans and permits.

Actively manages open tickets to ensure vendors are performing within their SLA

Intervenes with GBS when necessary to provide 2nd level triage of maintenance requests.

Diligently manages actual expenses on a monthly basis to stay within budget.

Evaluates major repairs for cost-benefits of repair versus replacement.

Inspect new installations for conformance to retail site, operational and safety standards.

Assist in providing engineering review of assets to maintain assets to our Integrity Management standard

Provide guidance in capital project development for new facility and equipment installations.

Develop scopes of work and budgets for assigned projects, working with Procurement in bidding and sourcing contracts.

Survey and inspect sites weekly to identify condition of premise and operator care of equipment

Champion contractor safety performance through regular interface and assessment in the field.

Provide technical support to the Sales and Operation Teams and other local personnel.

Provide on-site emergency response services as needed and on-call working with Retail Compliance team and Remediation Management to coordinate spill and leak response efforts.

Maintain a log of life-cycle replacements for each site in territory

Provide recommendations on annual plan for asset replacements

Perform on site due diligence on new prospective sites and review scope recommendation with Design and Construction

Associates degree in a technical field of study, i.e. engineering, electrical, mechanical, construction

Minimum 5+ years technical and project management experience directly related to the planning and execution of facility maintenance projects required

API 1646 and OSHA 10 Hr. certifications (to be fulfilled upon entry into role if not already completed).This is a field-based role with the expectation that at 30-50% of planned activity will be at the retail sites and/or with contractors and vendors in the marketing area.

How much do we pay?

($65,000-121,000 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.