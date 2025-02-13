Site Maintenance Advisor - NY/NJ

Entity:Customers & Products
The Maintenance Advisor is responsible for executing the Retail Maintenance Strategy for retail site maintenance within their assigned geography. Responsibility is focused on maintaining sites we either own or lease, with scope of responsibility dependent upon the CoT (class of trade). The Advisor is expected to provide support for Site Operators by managing the SLAs of maintenance vendors, and is accountable for managing an annual budget for repairs and capital replacements.
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.