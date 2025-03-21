Site Maintenance Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
The Maintenance Advisor is responsible for completing the Retail Maintenance Strategy for retail site maintenance within their assigned geography. Responsibility is passionate about maintaining sites we either own or lease, with scope of responsibility dependent upon the CoT (class of trade). The Advisor is encouraged to provide support for Site Operators by handling the SLAs of maintenance vendors and is accountable for handling an annual budget for repairs and capital replacements.
US Convenience & Mobility is an organization that supports the operations of over 300 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic demeanor to help us continue to build the top tier convenience retail chain of the future
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This position is fully remote
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}
