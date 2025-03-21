Site Maintenance Advisor

Job summary

The Maintenance Advisor is responsible for completing the Retail Maintenance Strategy for retail site maintenance within their assigned geography. Responsibility is passionate about maintaining sites we either own or lease, with scope of responsibility dependent upon the CoT (class of trade). The Advisor is encouraged to provide support for Site Operators by handling the SLAs of maintenance vendors and is accountable for handling an annual budget for repairs and capital replacements.

US Convenience & Mobility is an organization that supports the operations of over 300 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic demeanor to help us continue to build the top tier convenience retail chain of the future

Plan and oversee a portfolio of Capex projects including asset replacement programs for Equipment (food equipment, HVAC, Car Washes, etc.), roofing, fuel dispensers, fueling systems components, lighting, flatwork pavement, and small building repairs and improvements

Provide feedback on annual plan for asset replacements.

Be responsible for maintenance activities of contractors and vendors, ensuring timely and high-quality services within their SLA.

Actively handle open work orders through a facility management software to ensure vendors are performing within their SLA standards.

Conduct regular site inspections to identify maintenance needs and ensure compliance with brand and company standards.

Work with Procurement team to handle service contracts, negotiate pricing, and evaluate vendor performance.

Develop scopes of work and budgets for assigned projects, working with Procurement team in bidding and sourcing contracts.

Act as primary point of contact for customer concerns related to site maintenance issues.

Intervene with GBS (Help Desk?) and other teams when necessary to provide 2nd level triage of maintenance requests.

Provide technical support to the Sales and Operation Teams and other local personnel.

Diligently handle maintenance budgets and expenses to ensure efficient solutions while maintaining operational efficiency and staying within budgets.

Generate reports on maintenance activities, project progress, and budget performance.

Provide financial reporting on maintenance expenditures and preventative maintenance strategies.

Evaluate major repairs for cost-benefits of repair versus replacement.

Track asset lifecycle data and recommend replacement schedules based on condition assessment.

Perform on site due diligence on new prospective sites and review scope recommendation with Design and Construction.

Inspect new installations for conformance to retail site, operational, and safety standards.

Assist in providing engineering review of assets to maintain assets to our Integrity Management standard.

Champion contractor safety performance through regular interface and assessment in the field, including Control of Work practices and regular safety audits.

Work with internal teams to address compliance issues and maintain regulatory standards.

Provide on-site emergency response services as needed and on-call working with Retail Compliance team and Remediation Management to coordinate spill and leak response efforts.

Associates degree or equivalent experience in a technical field of study, i.e. engineering, electrical, mechanical, construction

Minimum 5+ years technical and project management experience directly related to the planning and execution of facility maintenance projects required.

Experience in fuel station maintenance, retail facilities, or similar industries preferred.

Familiarity with HVAC, electrical, plumbing, fuel systems, and general facility maintenance.

Experience handling third-party contractors and evaluating service quality.

Strong financial insight in handling maintenance and capital budgets.

Knowledge of OSHA, EPA, and other regulatory requirements applicable to fuel stations is ideal.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills to effectively handle vendors and collaborate with partners.

API 1646 and OSHA 10 Hr. certifications (to be fulfilled upon entry into role if not already completed).

This is a field-based role with the expectation that at 30-50% of planned activity will be at the retail sites and/or with contractors and vendors in the marketing area.

Availability for emergency maintenance calls and issue resolution which may include “after-hours” communications.

Travel required: Yes - up to 50%

being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

crafting strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



