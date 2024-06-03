Site Maintenance Advisor, West Coast

Entity:Customers & Products
The Maintenance Advisor is responsible for driving the Retail Maintenance Strategy for retail site maintenance within their assigned geography. Responsibility is focused on maintaining sites we either own or lease, with scope of responsibility dependent upon the CoT (class of trade). The Advisor is expected to provide support for Site Operators by managing the SLAs of maintenance vendors, and is accountable for managing an annual budget for repairs and capital replacements.
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is fully remote
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
