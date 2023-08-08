Site Marine Team Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to coordinate safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, while developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Lead the Marine team in driving the site safety culture to manage process and personal safety.

Responsible for rigorous operating discipline by installation Marine team against procedures and understand any gaps through risk based self verification.

Lead the Marine team to safely maximise daily production against agreed plans including driving understanding of production losses and actively participating in the area vulnerability process.

Inputs to development of Marine operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed.

Accountable for Marine operations input into the area integrated schedule with regards to plant preparation schedule and site constraints.

Accountable for the Marine operations work programme delivery including enabling work for other sub-function scopes.

Responsible for effective operational risk identification and ensuring implementation and assurance of prevention and mitigation controls.

Manages and coaches a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATION :

The successful candidate will have experience in marine operations in oil and/or gas sector, together with a track record in a marine position with particular emphasis on safety and performance management

Hold or have held a Senior (Class 1 or 2) Marine or Engineering Certificate of Competency or,

Degree or equivalent qualification in a marine related discipline.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

