Site Marine Technician

At bp, we‘re reimagining energy and so could you. To continue to deliver the energy the world needs, we need driven talent to join us in our offshore operations. Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!
*Apply now! We will begin to review applications in the coming future and will reach out to selected candidates for next steps.
The Marine Technician - Ballast Control Operator (BCO) is primarily responsible for ballast and fluid transfer operations, while ensuring and maintaining the stability of the offshore facility by monitoring other marine-related operations, systems, equipment, and environmental conditions. The BCO must possess and maintain a USCG BCO license or possess an unlimited license and be capable of obtaining a BCO license within 3 months of employment.
Reporting to the Marine Team Leader, the BCO is also a member of a multi-discipline team, operating and maintaining the marine and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. The BCO will deliver production targets in compliance with OMS standards and Group Defined Practices, with a minimum impact on the environment. Providing input on marine related matters, the BCO will maintain the stability of the facility and keep the Marine Team Leader informed of any significant changes.
The BCO is a motivated individual that strives to stay engaged and actively review marine operations processes and standards to ensure continuous improvement and safe operations.