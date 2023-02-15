Site Marine Technician

Job summary

At bp, we‘re reimagining energy and so could you. To continue to deliver the energy the world needs, we need driven talent to join us in our offshore operations. Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!



*Apply now! We will begin to review applications in the coming future and will reach out to selected candidates for next steps.

The Marine Technician - Ballast Control Operator (BCO) is responsible for ballast and fluid transfer operations, while ensuring and maintaining the stability of the offshore facility by supervising other marine-related operations, utility and power systems, equipment, and environmental conditions.

Marine operations and management focused on ballast and fluid transfer operations within the primary and support systems (vessel maneuvering, hull and deck management, lifting appliances, air, water, ventilation, utility, and emergency lifesaving equipment/systems)

Ensure stability of the facility with weight shift and center of gravity calculations based on weight changes

Provide marine input to projects and turnaround (TAR) preparation as required

Comply with Guidance on Certification for all maintenance work prior to operation

Collaborate with functional support to highlight process safety and operational optimization issues

Awareness of performance standards and their relevance to marine operations, maintenance and performance requirements

Ensure all data relating to topside/subsea equipment, including defects, is recorded Complete operation routines to schedule and plan the appropriate procedure.

Ensure ad-hoc vendors & visitors adhere to safety standards through Control of Work procedures.

Monitor, reorder and track supply levels of utility systems, critical spares and materials.

Understand and align with the Management of Change (MoC) process for all procedural, equipment or process changes

Ensure shift/crew-change handovers are recorded in the log and in compliance

Act as member of the emergency response team and participate in emergency response exercises to ensure a full understanding of the process and procedures.

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4-year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft

Must possess and maintain a USCG BCO license or possess or capable of acquiring a BCO license within 3 months of employment meeting USCG Code of Federal Regulations.

3 or more years’ experience in petrochemical, manufacturing, or military experience; including at-sea experience.

Must possess a TWIC Card

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record

Experience influencing project teams and contractors

Experience in working with engineers and multi-discipline teams or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a related field.

Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production and construction activities, or military experience in maintenance and operations.

Comfortable riding in a helicopter or boat over Gulf of Mexico waters for extended periods and be transferred to/from a boat via personnel basket swung by a crane with or without reasonable accommodations

Knowledge of P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram, SafeChart, basic electrical safety

Willing to work 12 - hour shifts on rotation 14&14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

This offshore position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire

Reporting to the Marine Team Leader, the BCO is also a member of a multi-discipline team, operating and maintaining the marine and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. The BCO will deliver production targets in compliance with OMS standards and Group Defined Practices, with a minimum impact on the environment. Providing input on marine related matters, the BCO will maintain the stability of the facility and keep the Marine Team Leader informed of any significant changes.



The BCO is a motivated individual that strives to stay engaged and actively review marine operations processes and standards to ensure continuous improvement and safe operations.