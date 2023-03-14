Site Marine Technician

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location United States - Louisiana - Houma
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146388BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Our mission is to bring together veterans, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world. We recognize that veterans bring the values, behaviors, and skills that will help us as we pivot to being an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. We believe that veterans will help lead the charge as we continue to strive for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond. bp has an active Veterans Business Resource Group which provides service, development, and networking opportunities for veterans.

Show your interest and submit your information! We will begin to build a pipeline and review applications in the coming future.

The Marine Technician - Ballast Control Operator (BCO) is responsible for ballast and fluid transfer operations, while ensuring and maintaining the stability of the offshore facility by supervising other marine-related operations, utility and power systems, equipment, and environmental conditions.

Education
  • A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Completion of a 2 - 4-year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft
Essential Requirements
  • Must possess and maintain a USCG BCO license or possess or capable of acquiring a BCO license within 3 months of employment meeting USCG Code of Federal Regulations.
  • 3 or more years’ experience in petrochemical, manufacturing, or military experience; including at-sea experience.
  • Must possess a TWIC Card
  • Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record
  • Experience influencing project teams and contractors
  • Experience in working with engineers and multi-discipline teams or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a related field.
  • Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production and construction activities, or military experience in maintenance and operations.
  • Comfortable riding in a helicopter or boat over Gulf of Mexico waters for extended periods and be transferred to/from a boat via personnel basket swung by a crane with or without reasonable accommodations
  • Knowledge of P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram, SafeChart, basic electrical safety
Other requirements
  • Willing to work 12 - hour shifts on rotation 14&14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico
  • This offshore position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire

The Marine Technician - Ballast Control Operator (BCO) is primarily responsible for ballast and fluid transfer operations, while ensuring and maintaining the stability of the offshore facility by monitoring other marine-related operations, systems, equipment, and environmental conditions. The BCO must possess and maintain a USCG BCO license or possess an unlimited license and be capable of obtaining a BCO license within 3 months of employment.

Reporting to the Marine Team Leader, the BCO is also a member of a multi-discipline team, operating and maintaining the marine and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. The BCO will deliver production targets in compliance with OMS standards and Group Defined Practices, with a minimum impact on the environment. Providing input on marine related matters, the BCO will maintain the stability of the facility and keep the Marine Team Leader informed of any significant changes.

The BCO is a motivated individual that strives to stay engaged and actively review marine operations processes and standards to ensure continuous improvement and safe operations.

bp America is a:
- 2015 recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award
- 2021 recipient of the Extraordinary Employer Support Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)
- 2021 & 2022 recipient of the Student Veterans of America (SVA) Partner of the Year award.
- 2022 recipient of the Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America from Viqtory.com (GI Jobs)

