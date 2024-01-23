Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

BP is hiring Site Marine Technician North Sea region who will be responsible for carrying out day to day site Marine activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner with minimum impact on the environment in order to deliver the business objectives.



Develop the skills and complete the competence assessments required to achieve Marine CRT status

Responsibilities:

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable Marine operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility Marine operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the Marine Team Leader any deviation.

Optimise plant and equipment performance and where options exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and Facilities and Production squads.

Safe and efficient execution of Marine operating tasks.

Operations routines, SOPs, basics care.

Comply with all process safety aspects of Marine operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval - including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, handovers etc

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role.

Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups etc.

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks.

Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as required.

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment.

Provide Marine operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.



Experience and job requirements:

Must have STCW 2010 Deck CoC with DCE (Oil / Gas)/Tanker safety certificate

Operating experience in the oil and gas industry on either Oil tankers or FPSO’s

Thoroughly conversant with relevant legislation, guidelines and codes as applicable to vessel operational

Full understanding of the risks and controls involved in vessel operations, terminal and tanker operations, including loading/offloading, ballasting operations and intact and damage stability

Experience of dynamic and static measurement of oil quantities, oil stocks and shipping documentation

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.