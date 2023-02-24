Job summary

About bp's Network Services Organization:



Why you matter:

bp's IT team solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help BP advance a lower carbon future. We are organized as a collection of Products, Services and Platforms teams that work together to enable our users to accomplish their missions.In Connectivity Services, we deliver one of the largest networks in the world. Our operations span over 600 office and production sites, thousands of retail locations and operate in nearly every continent. We are a diverse team of network technologists, software developers and automation engineers committed to delivering evergreen, elastic and ubiquitous connectivity experience across some of the most diverse and ambitious environments on earth.The site network Architect crafts the vision, technology strategy, design, and architecture standards for local and wide area communication networks for our branch offices. This is an exciting and highly visible domain, where the solutions and designs have a direct and measurable impact on the productivity and experience of our users across more than 400 physical locations worldwide!A technologist at-heart are passionate about planning and building robust networks, at scale, supporting constantly evolving business models and consumer grade services. You empower and inspire service teams to deliver value, stay ahead of new technologies and integrate those technologies into a flexible and customer centric connectivity services. The choices you make will define our architectures, standards and the strategic platforms and ecosystems we will use to interconnect our people, systems, and services.You believe that delivering an effective service architecture depends on a deep understanding of business need, technology, and long-range planning but with a bias for short-term action. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital departments and leading vendors at your fingertips. You are confident and comfortable working across cultures and fostering effective relationships.

Your Accountabilities:

Team: You directly influence product and service design. You are the lead architect and design authority building scalable and performant site networks using modern technologies and approaches such as SD-WAN, network function virtualization and SDN. You will not just lead, but you will "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Architecture: Like most large enterprises, some elements of our platform portfolio contain the most sophisticated technologies readily available. Other elements represent legacy investments. You will develop the service strategy, reference architectures, and roadmaps that will enable us to continually evolve and innovate our site connectivity services.

Relationships: You will understand the business drivers, challenges and emerging use cases that will influence our network strategy and trigger change in network products and capabilities. You will continuously scan the external market for relevant technologies, and you will recommend and introduce those technologies at scale and with pace. In addition to technical competency, you will collaborate with architects and partners in adjacent teams, to collect requirements and build them into future product releases.

Technology: You have a passion for learning and leading by example, and enjoy designing and building automated, virtualized, and secure communication networks. You possess broad knowledge of network and security products, solutions and vendors and an ability to rapidly adapt new technologies to enhance and optimize services.

Safety and Compliance: You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Experience:

Specialist in designing wired and wireless local area network solutions from the top tier vendors, specifically Cisco and Aruba Networks. Broad functional knowledge of wireless and wired switching standards, products, and features, with experience designing zero trust networks using network access control systems.

Specialist in designing multi-domain hybrid wan networks achieving scalable and flexible topologies and local internet egress. Current functional knowledge of leading software defined WAN, acceleration and security technologies including Versa networks, Palo Alto, zScaler, Riverbed, Silverpeak and Juniper. You take pride in creating modern architectures that utilize the latest innovations.

In depth and current knowledge of layer 1, 2 and 3 network transport solutions, to include DWDM, MPLS, LTE/5G, Ethernet, WIFI, GRE and IPsec based VPNs. You are an experienced designer of multi-homed edge solutions utilizing exterior routing protocols, performance, and policy-based routing to achieve optimized, differentiated and highly available overlay networks.

You possess a solid grasp of the security practices and solutions needed to maintain and secure an enterprise grade branch networks. You understand the security considerations and challenges inherent to evolving and modernizing a network of such scale and criticality. You will architect secure networks utilizing segmentation, content filtering, intrusion detection and protection systems to protect our digital assets.

Experience as a design authority for teams of architects and engineers. You accomplish outstanding outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt techniques to drive meaningful product experiences.



Plus:

A first degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally computer science, information science, or engineering based.

Exposure to adjacent technology domains such as edge computing, and cyber-security.

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

