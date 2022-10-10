Site Operation Manager, bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardisation and consistency of operations.

Key Accountabilities



• Ownership: to be accountable, in collaboration with BD, Tech, engineering, HSSE, finance, maintenance etc., to take part in sites full life cycle management from location selection, performance evaluation, operation acceptance, operation strategy and pricing, daily issue handling, marketing activities execution, performance review and improvement, contract management

• New projects: support BD process in providing analytical input to site performance hypothesis benchmarking nearby competitors and EV heatmap asl well as other pricing tools

• Project launch: execute acceptance check of new projects, apply operation toolkit adapted with site specific adaptation to go for day 1 operation

• Daily operation:

• HSSE: be a primary person responsible for HSSE performance of assets and people under his/her coverage.

• Operation excellence: execute operations strategies under the bp Pulse strategy framework and conduct localization to best fit performance-pursuing intention

• Satisfaction: ensuring site operation to win customer satisfaction implement and continuously improve customer service and site operation standard to deliver best in class charging experience

• Maintenance & Repair: support maintenance team in their making sure bp pulse piles and site facilities are up and running

• Finance operation: develop and execute finance operation SOP and synchronize with central team, including settlement of electricity, rental, water, sanity. interconnect service fee etc.



Job Holder Requirements



Education

· University degree in operation or related discipline.

Experience

• 5+ years’ relevant experience in EV operation, with solid case demonstrations in EV industry especially site operation

• Sound knowledge of EV business or customer facing operations

• Proven success record of full life cycle site operating experience

Skills & Competencies

• Excellent in communication and interpersonal skills

• Strong partnership and government relationship management skills

• Good understanding in commercial operations, and skilful in control and planning

• Good strategic thinking and analytical skills

• Skilful in balancing financial performance and risk management behaviours

• Passionately champions personal and process safety and proactively manage risks

• Impactful communicator and influencer who respects and proactively seeks divers opinions

