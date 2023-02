Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Join our Dutch Retail team as a



Site Operations Manager





The Site Operations Manager is part of the Dutch Retail Operations Team and focuses on improving the operational store, fuels and foodservice processes in the Netherlands. The Site Operations Manager leads five Operations Specialists and is responsible for drawing up and executing operational guidance and improvement programs within COCO (Company Owned Company Operated), COFO (Company Owned Franchise Operated) and the new, to be developed retailchannels DOFO (Dealer Owned Franchise Operated) and Express.

In this role you will:

Be responsible for four main areas:

Standardizing,

Keeping processes up to standards,

Improving existing processes and procedures and

Managing functional control and coordination

Identify the need to update manuals, procedures, tools, systems/applications, etc.; based on the information provided by the business or your own research and take initiatives for improvement and optimization.

Evaluate requests for process improvements/optimizations, estimating feasibility, priority, required lead time and capacity and incorporating these into the overall planning.

Lead five Operations Specialists .

P rovide support to the Site Support team in updating manuals, instructions and procedures.

Implementing changes to the functionality of systems .

Transfer knowledge and up-to-date information to the business.

In collaboration with the Site Support team , develop training courses for the relevant business units.

Sharing information with various internal business units, external parties, who are involved in business operations.

Lead appropriate intervention in case of operational issues in processes, systems and/or data and analyze the situation, determine and implement additional control points and inform the business about additional steps, that has to be taken.

Act as a reference point, answer questions of the business .

In cooperation with line management implement new processes, procedures, tools, systems and data.

Evaluate the effectiveness of improved standards in practice and making proposals for corrective measures based on insights.

Monitor the progress of the various process improvements/optimizations and taking corrective measures in case of exceeding schedules.

We have the following requirements:

Fluent English and Dutch language knowledge

5-7 years’ experience in Retail

Experience and a proven ability to manage stakeholders

Strong team-working skills with the ability to work with others across the retail business

Strong analytical skills

Retail Business Acumen

Strong skills on (bp and Albert Heijn to go) IT systems and procedures

Why join our team?

We recognize the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.