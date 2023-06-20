This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

2 year fixed term contract Based at Milton Keynes

Customers & Products



Retail Group



2 year fixed term contract Based at Milton Keynes



About the role:

The purpose of Site Process Analyst role is to ensure a robust and structured set of operational on-site processes, aligned with OpEx standards and market requirements – as key enabler to underpin efficient business operations, drive sales growth and deliver a high-quality customer experience.

In-market subject matter expert for any project or initiative that requires a process change in on-site processes and operational procedures. Also ensures and evaluates sites adherence to approved processes and frameworks, identifying gaps and proposing CI actions plans.

As part of business transformation journey, the role is in charge of rolling-in-store process, fostering, tracking and analysing execution quality and acts as a local specialist for process mapping activities.

What you will be supporting:

Be the owner of all on-site processes, continually review in store-processes to identify opportunities for new, simpler and better ways of working, improving current policies and procedures as necessary and support other stakeholders to develop or change store based procedures and agree appropriate plans for successful implementation

Prioritize process improvement on top-value-driving activity sets in close liaison with local Operations and 3rd parties

Carry out impact assessment for on-site processes regarding new market/business requirements, such as e.g. convenience offer development, productivity tool roll-out, standardization, etc. and lead on-site process development accordingly

Develop, maintain and track utilization of a structured and consistent processes framework. Support proper update and publishing in correspondent platforms and operational tools.

Drive strong compliance of highest standards in HSSEQ "Health, Safety, Security, Environment, Quality", Food Safety and of all legal requirements applicable to our business or those we subscribe with.

Support ensuring and end-to-end process adherence from site staff and M&C teams, while defining operational checklist / audits toolkit and standards.

Follow-up checklists and audits annual execution as well as key outcomes (10K, COCO Audit, …), identifying vulnerabilities and agreeing action plans.

Act as a local market SPA for on-site processes, reconciliating any critical issue detected and coordinate all escalations according to business accountabilities and RAPID models.

Work closely with (i) Site Comms & Activity Planning on preparing communications related to site systems; (ii) Training Specialist to support training needs identification and key areas for capabilities development; (iii) as well as Labor Model Analyst, regarding labour requirements and impacts.

Work closely with Operations and all M&C teams on deploying operational standards (processes, tools, SLAs, KPIs).

Work closely with European Operational Excellence Manager and colleagues, in a two-way communication and/or squad teams – contributing for a consistent overall framework cross-country, while ensuring market alignment with European strategy.

Ensure on-site processes alignment with bp Code of Conduct and corporate policities and procedures (such as e.g. OMS). Support any internal or external audit, whenever required, as well as be part of emergency teams (IMT / BST / CST) or business continuity (BCP) plans, assuming the role specified therein.

Summary Decision Rights:

· Decision on on-site processes definition and design.

· Monitor site and M&C teams adherence to defined processes, while supervision audit activities execution and outcomes (SLA, KPIs, etc).

· Authority to escalate any critical issues regarding on-site processes, as well as activating immediate action plans or stop activities (if context requires it).

· Authority to positively resolve complaints up to a defined value to improve first contact resolution time.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree

Your experience:

Experience in Retail operations with track record of strong delivery.

Experience in designing and implementing operational processes, SLAs and KPIs and driving continuous improvement initiatives.

Broad understanding of the Retail business, in particular site staff and consumer expectations.

Experience in working cross-area; desirable project management experience.

Demonstrated strong stakeholder engagement with the ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Demonstrated strong communication, including ability to communicate and influence across the various functions and with external contractors.

Skills & Competencies:

Strong drive into lean & continuous improvement on operations.

Strong knowledge of Retail operational processes.

Customer focus.

Change management.

Communication and influencing skills.

Strong stakeholder management.

Ability to listen for and integrate views.

Open to change and innovation.

Action oriented, proactiveness.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



