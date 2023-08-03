Site Projects Commissioning Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support standardisation and consistency of operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support standardisation and consistency of operations.



Job Description:

Roles and Responsibilities

1. NWD Commissioning Team Lead:

a. Providing oversight of all aspects of commissioning scope including activities undertaken by Electrical, Telecoms, Instrumentation and Mechanical.

b. Providing supervision of combined bp / Worley Commissioning Team members (discipline engineers / technicians).

2. NWD Lead Commissioning Engineer of own discipline involved with ensuring the delivery of discipline specific commissioning scope of work.

3. NWD Area Authority managing and controlling the bp Upstream CoW process within NWD areas. Accountable for task, process, and worksite hazard identification and risk controls associated with work performed within area of responsibility.

4. Ensure oversight and assurance of all commissioning activities prior to handover / delivery of Systems, Plant and Equipment to bp Operations.

5. Ensure commissioning activities are undertaken in a safe and timely manner and that all activities adhere to bp Upstream Control of Work / bp Engineering Standards.

6. Ensure commissioning activities are effectively planned and managed both on a daily basis and long-term basis as per Project schedules / requirements.

7. Ensure the Commissioning workforce is competent to undertake commissioning activities by ensuring and monitoring discipline specific training, experience, certification, qualification and behavior.

8. Provide Commissioning interface between Worley Construction, bp / Worley Engineering, bp Operations and bp / Worley Management both on Site and with Muscat Office.

9. Provide, review and authorise commissioning documentation including Commissioning Test Procedures, Method Statements, Task Risk Assessments and any additional documentation associated with commissioning scope of work.

10. Ensure SIMOPS activities / risks are properly assessed and managed when working with Worley Construction / bp Operations.

11. Ensure the safe energization / isolation of Energy (Mechanical / Electrical) in conformance to bp Upstream Control of Work during commissioning.

12. Ensure the safe and timely interface management / handover of Systems, Plant and Equipment:

a. From Construction to Commissioning by undertaking Mechanical Completion walkdowns, inspections and handovers up to approval / acceptance of MC Certification / Dossiers

b. From Commissioning to Operations by undertaking System Handover walkdowns, inspections and handovers up to approval / acceptance of SH Certification / Dossiers.

13. Ensure Vendor / Contractor Commissioning work packs / documentation are reviewed / approved for use and aligned with approved design / bp standards.

14. Facilitate MOC post-implementation actions. Provide

15. Commissioning input and lessons learned for Project / scope close out.

requirements:

Open for Omani National only.

suitable technical diploma / degree in relevant field is technical requirement for this role.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

