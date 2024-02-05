Site Projects Engineer Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Grade GResponsible for providing specialist Facilities engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Title: Site Projects Engineering Manager

Role Synopsis

The Site Projects Engineering Manager is essential to the success and achievements of the engineering team at Cherry Point Refinery.

This position will provide engineering leadership to multi-discipline engineers, in support of engineering efforts, in the delivery of all engineering aspects of the portfolio of Site Projects, from the transition into Define to hand over to operations. This will involve mentoring and leading a range of engineering design contractors to ensure the highest standards of quality and conformance with bp standards and applicable regional requirements and regulations.

Delivers engineering for the project to assure that the principal objectives of Safe Design and Quality Build are realized.

Mentor and lead a team of bp outstanding engineering talent. This includes forecasting of demand and leading all aspects of day to day activities.

Lead and direct engineering contractors' activities and, if under-performing, identify and implement corrective action as appropriate.

Ensures that the Projects Common Process (PCP) is rigorously applied within the project and associated work flows are followed, including appropriate self verification and oversight activities

Acts as the focal point for Engineering Technical Practice (ETP) implementation activities, including risk based self-verification of ETP/STP implementation.

Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards, and where applicable acquire approval for deviations in accordance with the Production ETP/STP Control procedure.

Evaluates technical Management of Change (MOC) requests post design freeze and acquires required approvals.

Ensures bp's requirements for Design Hazard Management, Process Safety, and Inherently Safer Design are incorporated in engineering activities.

Put bp's needs first in facilities design, owning the preparation, review and approval of engineering targets and ensuring comments from all relevant partners are addressed.

Drives the discussions and decisions regarding engineering for value, balancing business drivers with design alternatives.

Communicates optimally with internal and external collaborators on key engineering related project issues and engineering progress relative to plans and key performance metrics.

Seek and use lessons learnt and assemble for future projects continual improvement.

Providing engineering support across design, construction, commissioning & handover.

Essential Education: Engineering or Science degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience in engineering delivery on projects

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors

Performance management of engineering contractors

Experience of verification activities with contractors

Awareness of Project Common Process

Desirable Criteria:

Professional Engineering or Chartered Engineer certification

Tendering of Engineering Contractor contracts

Detailed understanding of PCP

Location: Blaine, Washington - Cherry Point area

Travel: up to 10% of the time

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



