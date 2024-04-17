This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Site Projects Facility Engineer is part of the Site Projects Engineering Team.

Responsible for supporting the site projects engineering managers, focused on common aspects of site project delivery. This will include working on project processes starting with the front end of projects through to final detailed design, contractor oversight and critical metric tracking. Also will be supporting the transition of engineering design and guidance to India, roll-out of engineering for value and assisting to deliver other aspects of the site projects engineering annual plan.

This will be a hybrid working model in bp's Whiting Refinery.

Supports the Site Projects Engineering Managers with common delivery issues.

Work with the contract accountable managers to provide consistent oversight of the engineering contractors. Initial focus on the major contractors, but will also include local engineering contractors.

Help drive the roll-out of the Project Delivery Common Process (or OneProcess), with a focus on the tools and templates needed for consistent engineering delivery.

Align self-verification and oversight activities of both the engineering contractor and BP.

Drives learning process within the site projects engineering team. ​

Requirements

Degree in relevant Engineering discipline

5 years of relevant Engineering industry experience

Experience in discipline engineering on projects

Experience of verification and oversight activities

Awareness of Project Delivery Common Process (or equivalent stage-gate project process ​

Desirable Qualifications

Professional Engineering or Chartered Engineer certification

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors

Detailed understanding of Projects Delivery Common Process (PDCP) ​

