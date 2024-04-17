Entity:Production & Operations
The Site Projects Facility Engineer is part of the Site Projects Engineering Team.
Responsible for supporting the site projects engineering managers, focused on common aspects of site project delivery. This will include working on project processes starting with the front end of projects through to final detailed design, contractor oversight and critical metric tracking. Also will be supporting the transition of engineering design and guidance to India, roll-out of engineering for value and assisting to deliver other aspects of the site projects engineering annual plan.
This will be a hybrid working model in bp's Whiting Refinery.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}
