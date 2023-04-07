Site Projects Procurement Advisor

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future? We are looking for a Projects and Modifications Procurement Advisor to join our team!



Being a part of the Site Projects & Engineering Procurement team within the Supply Operations Procurement team, you will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.



Build deep market expertise and be confident in partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, drive strategy and supplier performance across Production, Refining and New Energy businesses. Actively handle delivery of results for Projects related to Mobility and Operational start-ups contracting model options for New Energy portfolio with an objective to drive supplier collaboration and efficiency programs.



Key Accountabilities

Provide review and assurance on behalf of operations into the major projects strategies and during the operations starter phase

Understand the business priorities, strategy, and category to develop and deliver an effective and ground-breaking category and project strategy.

Assist Project leads and managers with contractor contractual performance and delivery.

Take a Collaborative approach with the Site Project squads to build category and project plan and maintain business delivery along with the value proposition.

Support preparation of performance meeting by working closely with Site Projects leadership and CAMs

Own the preparation of the EPC/EPCm and other package Tender package and development of the evaluation criteria and management of the evaluation process.

Actively participate in project stage gate reviews and provide input and assurance around procurement results.

Lead required sourcing activity and handle 3rd party spend in support of Site Projects, collaborating with various teams to ensure compliant and efficient delivery.

Build effective and collaborative relationships with suppliers to drive efficiency programs.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements



You will provide timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes:

Business Acumen : Understanding our business operations, particularly brown field projects environment, the dynamics of the supply chain and external factors that influence and affect business decisions.

Agility : Agile working experience, customer-focused, thriving to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners, the distinct business units, and regional partners

Project Strategy : Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the Site Projects team in developing competitive Project strategies, using the latest Category strategy and thinking so as to deploy focused market engagement.

Projects Management : Strong Projects background and working knowledge.

Commercial Acumen : Strong commercial and analytical skills with deep knowledge in EPC/EPCm commercial models and experience of managing incentivized models.

Influencing : Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution

Local Knowledge : Strong local and suppliers market knowledge about Teesside and Aberdeen area

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other relevant field preferred

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions

Understanding of brownfield projects

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile way within multi-disciplinary teams

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.