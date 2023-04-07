Site Projects Procurement Advisor

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future? We are looking for a Projects and Modifications Procurement Advisor to join our team!
Being a part of the Site Projects & Engineering Procurement team within the Supply Operations Procurement team, you will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.
Build deep market expertise and be confident in partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, drive strategy and supplier performance across Production, Refining and New Energy businesses. Actively handle delivery of results for Projects related to Mobility and Operational start-ups contracting model options for New Energy portfolio with an objective to drive supplier collaboration and efficiency programs.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements
You will provide timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes: