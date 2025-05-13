Site Reliability Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Work location Pune

Experience- 3- 7 years (excluding internship) with 2-3 years proven experience.

You will work with

A multi-disciplinary squad, engaging enterprise platform teams, data platform teams, vendors, third party resources in resilient and optimal operations of one or more business critical platform.

Let me tell you about the role

As a site reliability engineers, we will be responsible for building, maintaining and operating the software solutions, infrastructure and services that powers technology platforms. In this role, we work with a team of engineers and team members to ensure that the digital solutions are highly available, scalable, and secure and will be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the solution's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

What you will deliver

Ensure the reliability, performance, and scalability of large-scale, cloud-based applications and infrastructure.

Creating automated solutions to improve operational aspects of the site.

Ensure that applications and websites run smoothly and efficiently.

Detect issues and automatically managing failures to keep systems up and running.

Work with software developers, engineers, and operations teams to improve system performance.

Analyse incidents to prevent future disruptions.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills

A bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field or equivalent work experience.

Relevant certifications (e.g., AWS / Azure cloud engineering, fundamentals, DevOps, architect certifications) can be beneficial. Knowledge of networking concepts, protocols, and tools, willingness to learn new technologies and adapt to changing environments.

Skilled in managing configuration, deployments, observability, handling and resolving incidents, including root cause analysis, managing and operating complex systems for scalability, availability and performance.

Proficient in communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with development and operations teams.

Software skills

Skilled in languages like Python, Go, Java, or Ruby, and scripting skills in Bash or PowerShell.

Skilled in software engineering practices for full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI, or CircleCI), testing, and operations.

Skilled in building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production, should understand security and privacy standard methodologies as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems.

Infrastructure skills

Skilled knowledge of Linux/Unix systems, including system configuration, networking, and debugging.

Expert in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Skilled with infrastructure tools like Ansible, Puppet, Chef, or Terraform for infrastructure as code, monitoring tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana) and logging systems (e.g., ELK stack).

Skilled in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Skillful knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value, including performance tuning and improvement

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.