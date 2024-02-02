Site Security Manager bp PUNE

Job Family Group:HSSE Group
Responsible for designing and delivering strategic security management programmes that are targeted to add value, thereby contributing to best-in-class security and business performance whilst ensuring compliance with the applicable regulatory requirements, in order to strengthen safe, reliable and compliant operations across BP.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Supporting the energy transition across bp’s reinvented businesses, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers a complete solution to mitigate security risk and protect bp’s people, assets and reputation. ISC has been established to support bp’s businesses units and deliver expertise to ensure the security of people, business opportunities, bp’s reputation and proprietary information.
ISC comprises a complementary set of analytical, protective and risk management disciplines that collaborate to help ensure that bp can anticipate, prepare for, respond to and recover from threats and incidents – increasing corporate resilience. The focus includes strategic, emerging and operational risk. Security within ISC is accountable for the delivery and implementation of Security Risk Management, which includes identification of threat, risk assessment, barrier requirements and crisis management contingencies.
Role Overview:
The Site Security Manager for bp Pune acts as a critical support pillar to the Country Security Manager, reinforcing security protocols at both current operational and future sites across all businesses in Pune. This role stands out for its swift, timely, and effective support rooted in deep technical expertise. Incumbent will offer “flow to work” support to key sites ensuring all initiatives align with set security standards and objectives.
To provide effective and timely physical security risk management, and the provision of security services, across bp Pune. To ensure that solutions to mitigate the physical security risks across the region are proportionate and fit with business objectives, BP’s code of conduct, ethics & compliance, safety leadership principles and the changing security threat. The role holder will also be required to contribute to activities across the ISC team globally.
Job Description:
Security Operations Management:
Key Interfaces:
India ISC Team: Collaborates with India ISC team to exchange standard processes, learn about varying security landscapes, and ensure that security protocols are implemented at bp Pune facility.
Business Entities: Engages proactively with various business entities, particularly GBS, I&E and TSI to understand and deliver upon their specific security requirements. This ensures that security measures are not just generic but tailored to the unique challenges and needs of each business units. Regular feedback loops are established to adapt security solutions based on real-time developments and changes.
Governmental Regulatory Bodies and External Agencies: Collaborates closely with agencies to integrate evolving security regulations into site measures.
Business Leaders & functional Customers: Collaborates with workplace team including JLL, C&CM, HSE&C and site security agency and handles the security command center at Pune facility.
Experience - Minimum of 15+ years of Proven Experience: Demonstrated track record of at least 15+ years in progressively responsible roles within the field of security management, with a focus on large-scale facilities and critical infrastructure.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.