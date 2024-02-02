Site Security Manager bp PUNE

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for designing and delivering strategic security management programmes that are targeted to add value, thereby contributing to best-in-class security and business performance whilst ensuring compliance with the applicable regulatory requirements, in order to strengthen safe, reliable and compliant operations across BP.



Job Description:

Supporting the energy transition across bp’s reinvented businesses, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers a complete solution to mitigate security risk and protect bp’s people, assets and reputation. ISC has been established to support bp’s businesses units and deliver expertise to ensure the security of people, business opportunities, bp’s reputation and proprietary information.

ISC comprises a complementary set of analytical, protective and risk management disciplines that collaborate to help ensure that bp can anticipate, prepare for, respond to and recover from threats and incidents – increasing corporate resilience. The focus includes strategic, emerging and operational risk. Security within ISC is accountable for the delivery and implementation of Security Risk Management, which includes identification of threat, risk assessment, barrier requirements and crisis management contingencies.

Role Overview:

The Site Security Manager for bp Pune acts as a critical support pillar to the Country Security Manager, reinforcing security protocols at both current operational and future sites across all businesses in Pune. This role stands out for its swift, timely, and effective support rooted in deep technical expertise. Incumbent will offer “flow to work” support to key sites ensuring all initiatives align with set security standards and objectives.

To provide effective and timely physical security risk management, and the provision of security services, across bp Pune. To ensure that solutions to mitigate the physical security risks across the region are proportionate and fit with business objectives, BP’s code of conduct, ethics & compliance, safety leadership principles and the changing security threat. The role holder will also be required to contribute to activities across the ISC team globally.

Job Description:

Security Operations Management:

Ensures all security risk controls are identified and effectively handled for bp Pune and that all vital acceptance, mitigation, management, or transference of risk is undertaken in line with policy and standard methodology.

Proactively intercept and triage incoming issues and ad-hoc requests, using initiative and judgment to resolve appropriate course of action and mobilize.

Support senior management and development of an optimal organizational model, specifically in context of changing requirements, cost challenges, organizational restructures and talent development needs and implement comprehensive security plans, policies, procedures, and protocols for the site in accordance with industry standard methodologies. Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and laws.

Evaluate and implement appropriate security technologies/systems (e.g., CCTV, alarm systems, access control systems) to enhance the overall security posture of the site. Ensure proper maintenance and functionality of these systems.

Risk Assessment & Mitigation: Conduct risk assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities or threats to the site's security. Implement proactive measures and that all vital remediation, acceptance, mitigation, or transference of these risks is managed in an efficient and timely manner. Be responsible for the implementation progress of the security enhancement recommendations.

Conduct risk assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities or threats to the site's security. Implement proactive measures and that all vital remediation, acceptance, mitigation, or transference of these risks is managed in an efficient and timely manner. Be responsible for the implementation progress of the security enhancement recommendations. Incident Response & Emergency Management: Supervise & develop emergency response plans tailored to site-specific risks in collaboration with site C&CM. Coordinate emergency drills/exercises periodically; ensure adequate training of staff on emergency protocols.

Supervise & develop emergency response plans tailored to site-specific risks in collaboration with site C&CM. Coordinate emergency drills/exercises periodically; ensure adequate training of staff on emergency protocols. Relationship Building: Serve as the go-to person for Pune site security, bridging communication between the Security team and various business units. Establish, maintain, and deepen professional relationships with teams, Digital Security, workplace, and relevant enabling teams to effectively represent and foster the imperatives of the ISC mission.

Serve as the go-to person for Pune site security, bridging communication between the Security team and various business units. Establish, maintain, and deepen professional relationships with teams, Digital Security, workplace, and relevant enabling teams to effectively represent and foster the imperatives of the ISC mission. Investigations & Incident Reporting: Lead investigations into incidents such as thefts/vandalism/trespassing etc., Prepare detailed incident reports documenting findings/conclusions/recommendations for improvement.

Lead investigations into incidents such as thefts/vandalism/trespassing etc., Prepare detailed incident reports documenting findings/conclusions/recommendations for improvement. Security Spending and Contractor Management : Serve as a technical advisor contributing subject matter expertise to security spending decisions. Collaborate with teams in the oversight of security contractors and services. Provide expert guidance to ensure the effectiveness of security barriers, equipment, maintenance, and operations.

: Serve as a technical advisor contributing subject matter expertise to security spending decisions. Collaborate with teams in the oversight of security contractors and services. Provide expert guidance to ensure the effectiveness of security barriers, equipment, maintenance, and operations. Projects: Management of security related capital Projects, program management and budgets for all projects and minor project works as required in Area of responsibility (AoR).

Management of security related capital Projects, program management and budgets for all projects and minor project works as required in Area of responsibility (AoR). Compliance & Regulatory Requirements: Through the implementation of bp governance and conformance framework and ISC programme of risk assessments ensure that the security strategy is embedded for bp Pune and that risks are effectively controlled to afford a safe and secure working environment. Work with business leaders to develop the bp Pune risk appetite for security and ensure that across internal customer’s security risks are appropriately handled and reported.

Through the implementation of bp governance and conformance framework and ISC programme of risk assessments ensure that the security strategy is embedded for bp Pune and that risks are effectively controlled to afford a safe and secure working environment. Work with business leaders to develop the bp Pune risk appetite for security and ensure that across internal customer’s security risks are appropriately handled and reported. Stakeholder Management: Coordinates and collaborates with HSE&C, business operating teams, and enabling functions, as well as working with external security service providers. Provides input into security response plans and validates security contingency plans. Leads compliance with security-related legislative requirements.

Coordinates and collaborates with HSE&C, business operating teams, and enabling functions, as well as working with external security service providers. Provides input into security response plans and validates security contingency plans. Leads compliance with security-related legislative requirements. Intelligence Support: Support intelligence collection requirements by developing and maintaining key relationships with local law enforcement and other government partners.

Key Interfaces:

India ISC Team: Collaborates with India ISC team to exchange standard processes, learn about varying security landscapes, and ensure that security protocols are implemented at bp Pune facility.

Business Entities: Engages proactively with various business entities, particularly GBS, I&E and TSI to understand and deliver upon their specific security requirements. This ensures that security measures are not just generic but tailored to the unique challenges and needs of each business units. Regular feedback loops are established to adapt security solutions based on real-time developments and changes.

Governmental Regulatory Bodies and External Agencies: Collaborates closely with agencies to integrate evolving security regulations into site measures.

Business Leaders & functional Customers: Collaborates with workplace team including JLL, C&CM, HSE&C and site security agency and handles the security command center at Pune facility.

Experience - Minimum of 15+ years of Proven Experience: Demonstrated track record of at least 15+ years in progressively responsible roles within the field of security management, with a focus on large-scale facilities and critical infrastructure.

Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.