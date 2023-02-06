Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

The successful candidate will have extensive maintenance or operations experience in the oil and gas industry (or similar industrial basis) including contractor and team leadership. This is a 21 day rotational role in the Gulf of Mexico with a 12 hour per day shift schedule.



The Site Services Lead will be responsible for:

Planning and safe execution of high priority industrial service support work.

Ensuring the asset holds sufficient service resources and materials to support the 2-week schedule.

Ensuring any allocated regulatory compliance work is completed as planned.

Ensuring all work close-out is prepared, executes, and completed in accordance with the work management data and CoW standards as applicable

Ensuring the effectiveness and resource efficiency of services work completed and resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed work schedule.

Contractor management and oversight to deliver the contractual requirements – ensuring contractors deliver the contract promise.

Progressing and monitoring the competency of the asset service technicians in line with the global contract management

Ensuring that personnel involved in services provision have requisite training, experience, and competence level relative to the equipment.

Delivering safe, quality, and reliable service support to the site team in alignment with BP values

High school Diploma