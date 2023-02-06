Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.
The successful candidate will have extensive maintenance or operations experience in the oil and gas industry (or similar industrial basis) including contractor and team leadership. This is a 21 day rotational role in the Gulf of Mexico with a 12 hour per day shift schedule.
The Site Services Lead will be responsible for: