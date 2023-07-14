Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Site Services Specialist (Sangachal Terminal)

Site Services Specialist (Sangachal Terminal)

Site Services Specialist (Sangachal Terminal)

  • Location Azerbaijan - Onshore
  • Travel required Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066435
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Site Services Specialist will be responsible for managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned services schedule and high priority corrective / breakdown work through the management of various contractor resources. The role holder will also ensure that service technicians/companies understand and strictly adhere to the Global Work Management processes, standards, and the Control of Work process. This is a shift-based role on a regular 14/14 days schedule rotation. The role is open for national applications only and will report to Operations Site Services Lead.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

Site Services Specialist will be responsible for managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned services schedule and high priority corrective / breakdown work through the management of various contractor resources.

The role holder will also ensure that service technicians/companies understand and strictly adhere to the Global Work Management processes, standards, and the Control of Work process.

This is a shift-based role on a regular 14/14 days schedule rotation.

The role is open for national applications only and will report to Operations Site Services Lead.


Job Description:

About the role

Key accountabilities:

  • Monitor and report Site contractor progress on a regular basis – daily, weekly, monthly and escalate any issues / concerns

  • Be responsible for managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned services schedule and high priority work through the management of various contractor resources.

  • Ensure the effectiveness and resource efficiency of services work completed and resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed work schedule

  • Audit 3rd party contractors' activities on a regular basis to ensure compliance with Company safety, environmental and quality requirements.

  • Oversee 3rd party contractors on site for execution/delivery of the planned activities that remain within the agreed budget

  • Review, monitor and validate contractors' performance metrics and KPIs to reduce contractors NPT(Non-Productive time) to improve wrench time and productivity

  • Ensure that personnel involved in services provision have requisite training, experience and competence level relative to the equipment. For delivering safe, quality and reliable service support to the site team in alignment with BP values

  • Be accountable for proper review and authorization of all Contractor claims regarding delay, waiting time or abortive work

  • Be responsible for monitoring and managing contracted employees’ timesheets (recorded work hours)


About you

Essential education:

Bachelor degree or equivalent work experience

Essential experience and skills:

  • Extensive experience of contractor management

  • Site services management experience within a project-related environment, in particular project construction

  • Ability to build relationships within and outside the community

  • Strong interpersonal and influence skills

  • Understanding about behavior change management

  • Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

  • Fluency in Azerbaijani and English languages


Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Building Relationships, Contractor Coordination, Contractor Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Procedures and practices, Relationship Building, Risk Management, Service Provider Management, Site Management, Site Operations, Workforce Planning, Working with contractors


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

