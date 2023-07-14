Site Services Specialist (Sangachal Terminal)

Site Services Specialist will be responsible for managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned services schedule and high priority corrective / breakdown work through the management of various contractor resources. The role holder will also ensure that service technicians/companies understand and strictly adhere to the Global Work Management processes, standards, and the Control of Work process. This is a shift-based role on a regular 14/14 days schedule rotation. The role is open for national applications only and will report to Operations Site Services Lead.
Site Services Specialist will be responsible for managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned services schedule and high priority corrective / breakdown work through the management of various contractor resources.
About the role
Monitor and report Site contractor progress on a regular basis – daily, weekly, monthly and escalate any issues / concerns
Be responsible for managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned services schedule and high priority work through the management of various contractor resources.
Ensure the effectiveness and resource efficiency of services work completed and resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed work schedule
Audit 3rd party contractors' activities on a regular basis to ensure compliance with Company safety, environmental and quality requirements.
Oversee 3rd party contractors on site for execution/delivery of the planned activities that remain within the agreed budget
Review, monitor and validate contractors' performance metrics and KPIs to reduce contractors NPT(Non-Productive time) to improve wrench time and productivity
Ensure that personnel involved in services provision have requisite training, experience and competence level relative to the equipment. For delivering safe, quality and reliable service support to the site team in alignment with BP values
Be accountable for proper review and authorization of all Contractor claims regarding delay, waiting time or abortive work
Be responsible for monitoring and managing contracted employees’ timesheets (recorded work hours)
About you
Bachelor degree or equivalent work experience
Extensive experience of contractor management
Site services management experience within a project-related environment, in particular project construction
Ability to build relationships within and outside the community
Strong interpersonal and influence skills
Understanding about behavior change management
Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Fluency in Azerbaijani and English languages
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
