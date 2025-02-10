Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About the role

• The role will support Operations Lead - East to deliver safe, reliable and competitive pre and on airport operations and provide assurance of compliance with local legislation and BP Aviation and BP Group standards.

• To ensure safe, reliable and competitive operations of the site.

• To ensure site's compliance around Air BP expectations & standards.

• To ensure site's conformance with OMS

• To ensure site's conformance with BP Aviation systems

What you will deliver

Site Supervisor

• Responsible for all delegated administrative duties for the site.

• Responsible for carrying out all day to day tasks required to safely, effectively and efficiently operate the fuel storage facility and into plane activity.

• Operates sophisticated, high cost mobile and fixed equipment in carrying out these tasks.

• Performs his day to day operations, maintenance and safety tasks strictly according to the Site Operating Standards.

• Ensures team members are fully trained and competent in all their delegated tasks.

• Supervises a team and strictly adheres to the Air BP Rules.

• Must be fully conversant and comply with all Company and Legislated HSE requirements which apply to the operation and is accountable for ensuring the completion of compliance tasks assigned to him / her and his / her team.

• Performs tasks critical to the Quality Assurance System

• Ensures the health safety and wellbeing of all staff, including third party contractors engaged in any engineering activities or non-routine activities which are on-going on the site.

• Responsible to schedule and implement maintenance/ inspection program required for the site.

• Responsible for ensuring that Preventative Maintenance Systems are kept up to date.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Educational Background:

• Engineering Degree (Tertiary education preferably University Degree)

• HSSE Training Certification will be considered as an advantage

Experience:

• preferably 3-4 years of experience in operations / HSSE roles including people management

Languages:

• Greek Native Speaker

• Fluent in English

IT Literature:

• Proficient Microsoft Office skills and capability to use different job related tools (software)

Other Qualifications/ Criteria:

• High level of enthusiasm and drive

• Strong analytical capabilities and ability to interpret data accurately

• Ability to work under pressure

• Self-starter, great listener, humble with both self-confidence and resilience

• Teamwork skills

• Driving License for categories C and CE. If successful candidate do not have driving license for such categories he/she will need to get the license between 3-5 months maximum upon employment.

You will work with

• Operations Team

• Finance Team

• Sales/ Commercial Team

• Local Authorities



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Aviation Fuel Management, Aviation General, Aviation Maintenance Oversight, Aviation Operations, Aviation Quality Management, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Field Operations, Flight Data Management, Flight Scheduling, Maintenance general, Operability, maintainability and reliability, Operations General, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.