Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Site Support Advisor

In this role You will:

Ensure a support for DODO business.

Be responsible for effective cash collection and monitor of Dealer’s accounts consistent with bp’s credit standard (daily customer exposure monitoring (fuel orders, open items, credit limits), daily collection of overdue payments).

Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant partners within their DOA.

Manage Dealer accounts and keep them fully reconciled (including relationship with GBS).

Deal promptly with Dealer disputes and issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path.

Manage and coordinate the concession process for Dealers and ongoing control of validity of documents regarding fuel infrastructure.

Prepare, process, issue and control invoices generated in SAP: for franchise fees, marketing and promotional service, e-Toll, utilities invoices and create contracts, enter conditions and generate accounts in SAP.

Prepare monthly sales reports along with other ad hoc analyzes for the business.

Manage vendors including negotiations, contract management, set up and orders (uniforms, safety shoes, InPost).

Verify invoices versus services delivered.

Make detailed cost analysis, control and optimize cost of all services.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree or equivalent experience.

Understanding of retail operational processes at sites.

Competence in implementing and improving processes, as well as coordinating complex projects.

Experience in data analysis and reporting.

Working knowledge of MS Office (particularly Excel), as well as working with SAP.

Familiarity in dealing with external partners and taking part in negotiations.

Knowledge and experience in finance and accounting.

Strong stakeholder engagement skills with the ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Well-developed interpersonal skills, including ability to communicate across various functions and with external contractors.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.