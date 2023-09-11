This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting retail operations through providing end-to-end support of operational excellence activities, including development, maintenance and deployment of procedures and tools, providing insight into performance data and supporting agreed initiatives designed to ensure compliance to legislation and achieve optimal operations.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Join our team as Site System Specialist

About the role itself:

The purpose of Site System Specialist role is to ensure smooth operations of legacy site systems in local market to enable seamless customer experience at sites as well as to enable site colleagues to effectively perform their daily tasks. The person in this role is a local system specialist and will be responsible for supporting all issues related to legacy site systems, prioritizing system related tickets, managing relationships with technology partners and I&E product owner, and will act as a single point for escalating tickets in the local market.

What would be your responsibility?

Act as a subject matter expert and product support for legacy site systems for all teams in local market incl. local backlog management

Act as interface between local retail operations and central OpEx System Specialist. Define local system requirements and link them to commercial data

Work closely with operations, technology partners and product owners (I&E, OpEx) on root cause analysis, issue resolution and initiate corrective action to ensure that the same issues will not repeat.

Act as a central point for escalating tickets related to legacy system issues in local market with appropriate stakeholders and coordinate all escalations according to agreed escalation framework.

Manage relationships with technology partners and product owners (I&E, OpEx) to ensure the right level of support with issue resolution, especially during crisis situations.

Manage communication to M&C Operations team and Sites related to ticket resolution updates and changes in system landscape and functionality. Work closely with Site Comms & Activity Planning Lead on preparing communications related to site systems.

Responsible for coordinating system releases and testing.

Work closely with Site Comms and Activity Planning Lead to ensure that all additional system related activities at sites are aligned with the overall activity plan and feasible from capacity management perspective.

What should you bring to this role?

University degree level education is a nice to have

Operational Retail experience required.

Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes.

Experience in providing support for systems and applications, investigating root cause analysis, prioritizing tickets and managing escalations.

Extensive experience in working cross-functionally.

Experience in data analysis and estimation of business impact.

Demonstrated stakeholder engagement with the ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Demonstrated strong communication and influencing skills, including ability to communicate at all levels across the organisation, across the various functions and with external contractors

Experience in agile tech development and backlog management desirable

Want to join the team? This means:

Customer Focus.

Commercial Acumen.

Operational Excellence.

Data analysis.

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.