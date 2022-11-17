Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Site Trainer - Dubai International Airport

Site Trainer - Dubai International Airport

Site Trainer - Dubai International Airport

  • Location United Arab Emirates - Dubai Emirate - Dubai
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142792BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Dubai Airport Team and advance your career as a

Site Trainer – Dubai International Airport


In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.
We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will:
  • Ensure that the quality of the task training at the site and ensure that staff are trained and assessed competent in all the tasks that they perform
  • Be responsible for managing the training plan for the site and in ensuring that new joiners, existing staff and staff transferred from other locations are trained according to air bp standards
  • Ensure that all staff at the site are formally observed carrying out their operations tasks in a satisfactory manner and that training records are kept up to date
  • Carry out safety and task observations and identify trends to improve site safety culture, training content and style
  • Review & update Task Breakdowns to make them site specific
  • Be responsible for ensuring the quality of the task training at the site is maintained, and for ensuring that it does not decline over time
  • Carry out task observations on Core critical tasks and train staff on all critical tasks as per their job requirements
  • Help to develop a well-motivated team of staff at the airport, committed to safety, efficiency, and teamwork
  • Ensure that all members are trained and competent in their roles and each individual has a training plan which is maintained with no overdue training
  • Demonstrate high levels of professionalism, leadership and operational skills to staff and setting an example as a role model for the competencies
  • Perform normal operational tasks including refueling and depot operations, especially during peak hours of activity and as cover for operators on sick / holiday leave
  • Be genuinely committed to all HSSE regulations and consistently demonstrate real care for personal health, site safety and the environment in daily operations
  • Ensure all important communications are clearly communicated to all staff
  • Be able to carry out operational tasks when required and as part of training demonstration
What You will need to be successful:
  • Be able to work physically outside, as The Middle East is unique region, given the extremely high temperatures (40-50 degree Celsius) for approximately half the year. Despite these very difficult conditions, staff must maintain the high standards set out in the Airport Standards, in terms of HSSE, Operations, Quality and Customer Service
  • Be able to work in regular shift – sometimes late shift work when required
  • Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or other technical discipline with appropriate experience
  • Minimum 5 years of experience as an Aviation Supervisor and or Crew Leader
  • Excellent communication, leadership, and people management skills
  • Fluent spoken English and good written English
  • Good computer skills, especially Microsoft Office and Outlook
  • Possess a valid local UAE driving license
  • Be able to work with a culturally diverse group of people from different backgrounds
  • Thorough understanding of Airbp standards for Refuelling and Quality Control, and HSSE Standards Manual, and local HSE Policies, Commitments and Expectations
  • Arabic/Urdu language(s) would be an advantage
  • Previous training experience would be an advantage

Apply Search all jobs at bp