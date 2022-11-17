Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Dubai Airport Team and advance your career as a



Site Trainer – Dubai International Airport





In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.



In this role You will:

Ensure that the quality of the task training at the site and ensure that staff are trained and assessed competent in all the tasks that they perform

Be responsible for managing the training plan for the site and in ensuring that new joiners, existing staff and staff transferred from other locations are trained according to air bp standards

Ensure that all staff at the site are formally observed carrying out their operations tasks in a satisfactory manner and that training records are kept up to date

Carry out safety and task observations and identify trends to improve site safety culture, training content and style

Review & update Task Breakdowns to make them site specific

Be responsible for ensuring the quality of the task training at the site is maintained, and for ensuring that it does not decline over time

Carry out task observations on Core critical tasks and train staff on all critical tasks as per their job requirements

Help to develop a well-motivated team of staff at the airport, committed to safety, efficiency, and teamwork

Ensure that all members are trained and competent in their roles and each individual has a training plan which is maintained with no overdue training

Demonstrate high levels of professionalism, leadership and operational skills to staff and setting an example as a role model for the competencies

Perform normal operational tasks including refueling and depot operations, especially during peak hours of activity and as cover for operators on sick / holiday leave

Be genuinely committed to all HSSE regulations and consistently demonstrate real care for personal health, site safety and the environment in daily operations

Ensure all important communications are clearly communicated to all staff

Be able to carry out operational tasks when required and as part of training demonstration

What You will need to be successful: