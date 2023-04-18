Skills Ecosystem Specialist - Product Manager

Job summary

In this role, you will help to enable our business strategy by delivering talent solutions for a skills-powered organisation, helping to ensure we have the right capability as we transform towards an integrated energy company.

bp’s organisation-wide skills taxonomy has ~1600 skills, distributed across ~40 skills owners, and many more interested stakeholders. Working collaboratively through skills cluster managers in our learning organisation, you will be the custodian of our skills taxonomy, maintaining a quality standard and helping teams across People and Culture (P&C) to unlock the value of a common language of skills data, supporting talent process across all of bp.

As well as a hands-on role governing the taxonomy, you will also be a process custodian for how skills data is used and managed across a range of integrated talent processes, from sourcing, hiring, personalised learning, re-skilling, and workforce planning.

You will work with process owners to embed, integrate, and continuously improve these processes, maximising the use and value of skills data. You will also work closely with our HR services and solutions team to develop technology solutions, operational measures, and analytics and insights products that help us to understand how skills are used, how they evolve, and to dynamically adapt our skills taxonomy over time, whilst maintaining control of our standardised taxonomy.

Collectively, this work supports our P&C teams to identify the skills we need the future, where and how to invest in closing the skills gap we have today, and move towards more proactive, make data-driven Talent decisions.

The successful candidate will manage a complex scope of work, connecting across diverse stakeholder groups, and build repeatable, scalable processes to support ongoing skills management, measurement and planning across the company.

This role is within our P&C workforce transition team, which supports both bp’s internal skills ecosystem, and bp’s external work with local governmental bodies, communities, and academic institutions, building the skills needed for the energy transition.

About the role:

Own and manage bp’s skills taxonomy

Working directly with skills cluster managers in our learning teams, curate the skills taxonomy model, collating and managing data from across the business, holding a ‘single version of the truth’ for skills data.

Define, implement and improve our skills data governance and accountabilities, helping embed the change process across P&C.

Consult and advise P&C teams and the wider business on developing and using our master skills taxonomy data.

Identify opportunities for continuous improvement, including (over-time) migration of skills data to industry standard taxonomies or integration of new and emerging skills into bp solutions.

Project work to integrate skills data across talent processes

Partner with P&C services and solutions teams to integrate the bp skills taxonomy into core solutions and processes, including master data management across our solution architecture.

Integrate skills data into core talent processes (e.g. use of skills data in learning pathways, skills-based sourcing/hiring, and skills-based deployment).

Work across the wider strategic workforce planning team and job catalogue data owners to build a lasting and evolving solution to enable the simple translation of jobs to skills, for skills forecasting and skills gap analysis.

Develop and deliver our skills data strategy

Working with our People Insights and Analytics team, define ways to analyse internal skills data utilisation over time and look for signs of skill decline or new skill growth, as both insights for skills cluster owners, and as an input into evolving our defined skill taxonomy.

Working with our Talent Intelligence team, assess how skills data in external labour markets appears to be evolve, and how external trends can inform how skills may need to evolve in bp.

Assess the value solutions (such as skills inference) to identify skills synonyms and adjacencies, and inform ‘dynamic updates’ to our taxonomy, working with skill cluster managers and the business to overlay contextual knowledge of the ‘relatedness’ of skills, as part of a controlled governance process.

What we’re looking for:

Experience in relationship and stakeholder management, both consulting with and coaching stakeholders

Strong project delivery and project management skills – can handle multiple tasks across different parts of the business and prioritising workload against overall goals.

Experience in embedding process change and governance mechanisms.

Strong data-literacy and analysis skills – can handle complex / ambiguous data.

High attention to detail – can appraise text against defined standards and classification models.

A problem-solver, able to think both analytically, and to connect to the bigger strategic picture across multiple business contexts.

Ability to influence without authority and to incorporate feedback from multiple individuals while moving projects forward.

Strong written and verbal communications, able to distil complicated ideas into clear, understandable messages.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.