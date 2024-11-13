Skills Performance Analyst – AI Learning Design Excellence

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose :

To enable organization's performance against strategic goals by developing and implementing and skill development solutions.

As bp transitions from IOC to IEC we’ll equip our people with the skills, knowledge, and behaviours to create opportunities to build new skills for future careers. We’ll support our people irrespective of what point in their career journey they are. We will take an interconnected end-to-end workforce strategy, planning and execution approach, including clear buy and build interfaces. The SPL role will deliver precision skilling for their area of responsibility to help our people perform today and predictive skilling to help our people transform for tomorrow.

​Key Accountabilities :

The SPA AI Learning Design Excellence is responsible for handling relationships with internal collaborators and external training vendors to ensure the successful execution of L&D products.

This role involves ensuring that products align with organization's goals & learner needs by analysing project performance and ensuring that learning products answer the highest value performance gaps.

Primary focus is clear articulation of the performance requirements for learning products, a clear understanding of target audiences and articulation of business critical metrics​​

Linking with skills performance teams to understand, supervise & funnel learning product demand through to the vendor​

Act as a broker between the SP team and the vendor to advise on outstanding consumer grade learning​

Completion of the Business Value briefing document for new projects​

Creation & iteration of the Skills & ​Performance ​Value briefing document​ for new projects​

Undertake review of project readiness & be able to articulate value of new learning product development​

Co-ordination of kick off meetings between project collaborators (Skills teams, SME’s & Vendor)​

Own the endorsement process to point of sign-off and vendor handover​

Track and review the quality and performance of digital learning products solutions

Provide regular updates and reports to SP team & vendor on project status and performance metrics​

Job Holder Requirements:

Honors degree a related field.​

Usually requires 10 years’ experience in learning and development​

Additional certifications in project management or e-learning (e.g., CIPD, PMP) are a plus.​

Client-focused approach with a commitment to delivering high-quality service.​

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills

Legal Disclaimer:

