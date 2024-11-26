Skills Performance Lead – AI Learning Design Excellence

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

To enable organizational performance against strategic goals by developing and implementing and skill development solutions.

As bp transitions from IOC to IEC we’ll equip our people with the skills, knowledge, and behaviours to perform today and create opportunities to build new skills for future careers. We’ll support our people irrespective of what point in their career journey they are. We will take an interconnected end-to-end workforce strategy, planning and execution approach, including clear buy and build interfaces. The SPL role will deliver precision skilling for their area of responsibility to help our people perform today and predictive skilling to help our people transform for tomorrow.

Key Accountabilities :

The Skills Performance Lead is responsible for managing vendor product development to ensure the delivery of high-quality digital learning solutions to the Skills performance teams. ​

The SPL oversees the translation of learning requirements into detailed value & skills briefs. The SPL leads the prioritization of initiatives by getting to the crux of the problem/performance goal & makes accurate trade-offs when agreeing learning design and articulate these decisions clearly.

Ensure a high level of client satisfaction by managing the delivery of timely and effective products and solutions.

Ensure funnelling of product development to the right vendor.​

Act as a gatekeeper for decisions on spend on products and solutions. ​

Influence design and develop decisions (to apply AI or alternative more effective solutions) by using data analysis, visualization, interpretation of trend.

Adjudicate on product build (Pioneering first in class, High end or Standard) based of value. ​

Manage workflow of new projects into the AI learning design excellence team by understanding annual and ad hoc demand.​

Manage team of SPA’s.​

Manage relationships with key vendor/s.​

Act at the point of escalation when risks or barriers are encountered during product lifecycle.​

Provide regular updates and reports to VP & SPMs on project status and performance metrics​

Consult on learning or technical design for large or more sophisticated projects.​

Education & Experience:

Honors degree a related field.​

Usually requires 15 years’ experience in learning and development​

Additional certifications in project management or e-learning (e.g., CIPD,

PMP) are a plus.​

Client-focused attitude with a commitment to delivering high-quality

service.​

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.​

Proven ability to deliver balanced solutions, combining business-specific expertise and technical/functional product knowledge with a strong understanding of people and skills development

Experience advising, coaching, and influencing leaders



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.