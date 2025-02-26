Skills Performance Senior Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you. The Senior Advisor supports the learning function in driving organizational performance against strategic goals by managing relevant learning and development processes. This role plays a pivotal part in shaping the performance framework that drives the Learning and Skills team’s initiatives, ensuring strategic alignment with the organization's learning objectives. The Senior Advisor manages day-to-day performance analytics, influences decision-making at a departmental level, and contributes to the overall learning strategy. This role leads cross-functional projects, works with senior leadership to present insights, and drives continuous improvement efforts across learning and development programs. The individual leverages data-driven insights to optimize learning initiatives, providing strategic support to the Learning and Skills team to enhance current employee performance and build future workforce capabilities. Additionally, the Senior Advisor shapes the direction of analytics and performance management within the learning function, influencing stakeholders at multiple levels within the organization.

What you will do:

Aligns with business strategy and goals: Understands the function's strategic objectives, operating model, and critical skill gaps required to meet these goals. Ensures this align with the Training, Competence, and Development performance framework.

Uses data to drive learning initiatives: Analyses skills data to inform the design and implementation of learning and development projects, programs, and interventions.

Facilitates access to learning solutions: Develops and maintains grow@bp plans, actively promoting learning initiatives and fostering community engagement around professional development.

Engages stakeholders and gathers insights: Collects and analyses audience feedback, focusing on learning effectiveness, skill development, and behavioral changes to refine learning strategies.

Monitors and evaluates performance data: Measures performance against targets, analyses variances, and provides detailed commentary to support continuous improvement.

Delivers expert guidance: Provides expert advice to teams and stakeholders based on data insights and emerging trends, ensuring learning strategies are informed by both current data and future projections.

Recommends improvements: Leverages insights and foresights from skills data to propose refinements in learning solutions, optimizing performance outcomes and enhancing impact and efficiency.

Supports peer development: Acts as a mentor to peers, guiding their growth and supporting their professional development.

Drives cross-functional impact: Delivers high-value contributions beyond the immediate team, taking strategic direction from the Projects and Integrations Lead and collaborating with the Learning Services Manager to improve performance within the learning framework.



What you will need:

3 years’ experience working in learning and development or data analytics in large organizations or applicable industry experience

Bachelor’s degree in a Learning and development or data analytics related subject or relevant qualification or relevant experience in applicable business area

Relevant experience in performance analysis, ideally within learning and development or HR context

Experience in refining or upstream oil and gas within the energy sector desirable

Background in working with learning and development initiatives

Demonstrated experience in managing projects from conception through to completion

Experience in liaising with external training providers, working with internal groups and squads, and driving and managing change



Skills:

Data Analysis and interpretation: identifying trends, inform decision making related to learning and development.

Performance measurement and reporting.

Strategic Thinking.

Communication and presentation.

Project management.

Technical proficiency in data analytics tools, learning and digital technology, and ability to leverage technology for performance.

Continuous Learning

Collaboration.

Creating and measuring impact.

Curiosity

Customer centric thinking.

Learning application and behavioral change.

Marketing learning.

User Experience Research.



Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



