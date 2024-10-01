This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a Smart Factory - Manufacturing Digital Lead!

As the Regional I4.0 Smart Factory Manager, you will be responsible for driving the implementation of Industry 4.0 (I4.0) technologies and Smart Factory systems and practices within our key manufacturing plants globally. This role requires a strategic problem solver with a strong technical background, excellent project management skills, and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams to achieve business objectives.

Job Responsibilities:

I4.0/Smart Factory Development:

Develop and implement the regional I4.0/Smart Factory strategy aligned with the GSC digital e2e strategy and overall business objectives.

Implementation of MES-System has been identified as a key lever for acceleration for multiple systems to get coordinated and fill the gap between SCADA and ERP.

Castrol Digital Manufacturing ambition is to support efficiency growth significantly by >10% vs. today base 2023 and deliver OCC & PCC yearly cost savings of ~$5m by 2028.

Technology Integration:

Identify, evaluate, and implement groundbreaking I4.0 technologies and Smart Factory systems and processes to improve manufacturing processes, efficiency, and overall productivity.

Responsible for the integration of smart factory technologies such as MES, IoT, AI, AGV robotics, and data analytics funded via attractive and affordable cases.

Project Management:

Handle the governance and project execution process.

Develop and handle project plans for the implementation of I4.0/Smart Factory initiatives – key priority is MES implementation.

Monitor and control project timelines, budgets, and results to ensure successful execution and interfacing with e2e digital initiative in GSC

Data Analytics and Reporting:

Generate regular reports and dashboards to provide insights into key performance indicators (meaningful metrics), responsible for MAX dashboard improvement.

Training and Development:

Together with selected plants develop training programs for employees to ensure they have the vital skills to work with I4.0 technologies.

HSE&C and Quality Assurance:

Work closely with HSE&C and quality assurance teams to ensure compliance with BP, Castrol and industry standards and regulations.

Risk Management:

Identify potential risks associated with I4.0 implementations and develop mitigation strategies.

Pay attention to industry trends and standard processes to proactively address challenges.

Experience and Qualifications:

Establish positive relationships and collaborate with key collaborators to understand their requirements and incorporate them into the I4.0/Smart Manufacturing strategy.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to influence, handle conflict, and improve team performance.

Strong networking skills with the ability to build and maintain a dispersed network of professionals - sharing standard methodology between plants and regions.

Strong decision making skills with an inclusive style – makes effective decisions, displays good judgement, seeks input from others, and considers the impacts of the decision.

Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, manufacturing, or a related field and at least 3+ years of manufacturing experience in one or multiple roles, overall working experience in GSC environment of 8-10 years.

Ideally shown are emerging experience in implementing I4.0 technologies in a manufacturing environment.

Strong project management skills with a track record of successful implementations.

Good knowledge of smart factory technologies, including IoT, AI, and robotics.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



