Social Investment Coordinator, Azerbaijan

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

We are hiring the Social Investment Coordinator!

This role involves managing the social investment budget, creating the strategy and writing reports on funding processes and its impact. They may identify and evaluate opportunities as well as analyse returns to the company from its investments.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

What you will deliver

Management of the online applications (acceptance of the proposals via the SI dedicated email account; initial screening of the proposal to identify the relevant SI theme under which it falls, developing the summary of the proposal for the submission to the review of the SI panel members).

Support the SI team with the monitoring of the ongoing project(s) and with the verification of the project progress reports both through the desk research and through the field visit(s).

Coordinate in collaboration with communication teams SI inputs into external publications, sustainability report, Intranet, and other publications when required.

Coordinate tracking and reporting of the SI financial performance (regularly reporting the accruals, advising on progress of actual spend against the target).

Manage SI invoice tracker, coordinate invoice cycle process (raising the SC, guiding the vendors with the submission of their invoices).

Coordinate co-ventures engagement session/ field trips.

Perform other duties as required.

Essential criteria

Project management skills and experience

budget management experience (tracking the expenses, overseeing the expenses` alignment with the scope and the spend target)

experience with the management of the trip/event logistics (accommodation, transportation, agenda, expense reporting)

Experience in project planning, monitoring and evaluation in a donor funded project is highly desirable;

Skilled in communication, presentation, budget and financial management, computer literate (minimum - MS Office applications).

Desirable criteria

Analytical understanding of the social and economic situation in the country, both in urban and rural districts;

Knowledge about design and development of project proposals, how to monitor project`s implementation and to assess the consequences;

Ability to work under pressure and multiple deadlines, friendly personality with a positive attitude;

Strategic thinking, multitasking and timely delivery of results;

Fluency in Azerbaijani and English.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.