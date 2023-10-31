Social Media Manager

Job summary

The Social Media Marketing Manager is part of the marketing team and will lead, work, strategize and collaborate with a trusted group of agencies, category management teams and store operations teams to further contextualize and strengthen ampm and Thorntons unique brand proposition in the convenience space.This position is part of the newly established Retail Operating Organization (ROO) that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores currently operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.Applicants should be data-driven with professional-level experience in social media, discovering, engaging with and growing communities, digital marketing, media planning, a passion for ground breaking digital trends and a penchant for witty, irreverent (yet not disrespectful) humor.



Manage ampm social channels and activities across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube balancing brand content with promotional messaging.

Lead the social media lead role, which will manage the Thorntons brand across social channels

Collaborate with the Content Strategist, Brand Manager and Sponsorship/Activation teams to drive and elevate ampm and Thorntons digital marketing through all social media platforms as well as own the social media strategy for ampm and Thorntons.

Responsible for social community management and moderation utilizing 3rd party vendor.

In tandem with agency partners, help concept and execute creative ideas and growth strategies for how to engage with fans.

Oversees social media influencer campaigns across various platforms.

Collaborate with bp Global Social team in sharing of best practices and navigate brand safety compliance.

Performs social media audits and holds keys to optimization.

Approval of organic and paid social efforts (creative and strategy).

Run RFPs of new agencies to come in business to elevate marketing needs.

Stay on top of all marketing trends and identify opportunities for ampm and Thorntons.

Budget management including development, monitoring and forecasting.

Brand gatekeeper; skilled on all aspects of the ampm and Thorntons brand standards, able to articulate brand attributes and guidelines to ensure all communications are on brand.

Quarterly photoshoots and all-hands events.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in related field

Minimum of 5 years experience at the manager level in social media marketing for retail, QSR or consumer packaged goods.

Strong copywriting skills with expert knowledge of social and digital trends.

Avid user of social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.

Deep understanding of social analytics and reporting.

Experience working across a large matrix organization, who can influence, work collaboratively and gain consensus.

Firm understanding of convenience retailing, food service and/or consumer package good products.

Highly organized and detailed oriented

Excellent communication, interpersonal, time management, planning and project management skills.

Innovation leader – challenge existing communication channels, work with marketing team and agencies to explore new options.

Advertising agency experience or management of agencies is a plus

Experience with other channels of advertising including TV, Sponsorships and Events is preferred

