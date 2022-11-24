Social Mobility Advisor

Responsible for supporting the of delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, and processes, using sound technical capabilities to play an active role in talent development projects, develop plans and proposals and test and deliver cost-effective learning and development solutions, whilst staying abreast of external developments to improve internal solutions.
Key to bp’s new purpose to reimagine energy is our sustainability frame.
Bp have extended our Framework for Action to cover social mobility – with an ambition to break down the barriers that can prevent access to opportunity, both within bp and in communities where we operate.
This role will play a key role in supporting the delivery of our social mobility agenda, with a particular emphasis on leading our work experience programmes. Our commitment to work experience placements aims to provide young people with insights into what careers at bp and in industry are like, building their confidence and career prospects.
This role sits in our wider Workforce Transition team, who manage bp’s STEM and Education initiatives, employee volunteering programme, social mobility agenda, and external skills partnerships – all in support of delivering a just transition for the workforce. There will be opportunities to get involved in wider initiatives across the team.