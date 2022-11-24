Social Mobility Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the of delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, and processes, using sound technical capabilities to play an active role in talent development projects, develop plans and proposals and test and deliver cost-effective learning and development solutions, whilst staying abreast of external developments to improve internal solutions.

Key to bp’s new purpose to reimagine energy is our sustainability frame.

Bp have extended our Framework for Action to cover social mobility – with an ambition to break down the barriers that can prevent access to opportunity, both within bp and in communities where we operate.

This role will play a key role in supporting the delivery of our social mobility agenda, with a particular emphasis on leading our work experience programmes. Our commitment to work experience placements aims to provide young people with insights into what careers at bp and in industry are like, building their confidence and career prospects.

This role sits in our wider Workforce Transition team, who manage bp’s STEM and Education initiatives, employee volunteering programme, social mobility agenda, and external skills partnerships – all in support of delivering a just transition for the workforce. There will be opportunities to get involved in wider initiatives across the team.

About the role:

Lead the delivery of bp’s work experience ambition, with a view to deliver up to 500 work experience placements each year globally, with outreach focused on students who meet social mobility criteria.

Developing and evolving the programme architecture for our work experience ambition.

Owning relationships with work experience partner organisations in the UK

Working with selected bp countries to establish/grow work experience provision for those who meet social mobility criteria.

Sourcing bp volunteers to host work experience placements in UK and take part in delivering virtual work insights sessions.

Tracking and analysis of work experience metrics to report progress towards the ambition.

Internal and external marketing and communications of work experience opportunities.

Support the Social Mobility Lead with the delivery of bp’s Framework for Action through bespoke Talent projects.

Support activities that build bp’s presence on social mobility and advocate for change internally.

Support relationship management with key social mobility partners – e.g., preparing for and attending regular partner meetings

Drive cross-team collaboration across the Workforce Transition team.

Ad hoc project work for education and STEM, employee volunteering, and external skills partnership initiatives

Serving as a bp Education, Employability and Skills ambassador, continually working to drive interest and awareness in net zero pathways, green skills, and a just energy transition.

Here's what we’re looking for:

A passionate and motivated individual with a drive to improve diversity, equity, inclusion, and social mobility.

A proven track record of delivering, DE&I, work experience or early careers initiatives.

Understanding of employability skills and what it takes to move the dial on social mobility

A strong verbal communicator, capable of facilitating and hosting events and inspiring both young people and professionals

Demonstrated project, program, and relationship management experience.

Strong written and verbal communications, able to distil complicated ideas into clear, understandable messages – including reports and written briefs

Ability to influence without authority and to incorporate feedback from multiple individuals while moving projects forward.

A problem-solver, able to think analytically and who focusses on delivering outcomes

Expert at juggling multiple tasks and priorities based on the impact on overall goals.

Experience supporting innovative programs that drive social impact and business goals

If you think you have the right skills set and are excited to be part of a team of diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!