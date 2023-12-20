Social Mobility & Skills Advisor

Entity:People & Culture
As a member of the Future Talent team, you will support bp’s delivery of the talent pipeline of tomorrow. This role will play a lead in delivering our social mobility framework for action – which sets out steps we will take to improve representation of those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds in our workforce, while contributing to improving social mobility in communities where we operate.
Support the delivery of our commitments on social mobility – including the shaping of bp’s evolving activity set and actions in this space.
Tracking progress against our commitments – holding a clear view at any point in time on where we stand against ambitions, feeding this into key fora.
Champion our social mobility work – incl. compilation of bp’s Social Mobility Employers Index submission, engaging with the social mobility BRG, representing bp externally, and harnessing opportunities to publicise our work on social mobility in internal and external communications
Draft inputs on education, employability and skills in support of business development efforts – joining bid working teams, shaping offers, following internal processes to secure approvals, and drafting written inputs
Shaping the design and development of specific programmes – e.g., specific global offers (e.g., work experience, refugee programmes) or collaborating with partners to shape locally specific initiatives (e.g., initiatives in support of specific bids / projects)
Coordinate programme delivery – including leading all aspects of logistics for key events (securing speakers, venues, designing the flow of sessions, preparing materials, arranging printing)
DE&I and social mobility – deep understanding of how to drive improvements in diversity, equity and inclusion, and workforce representation, ideally with specific understanding of social mobility and the intersection of DE&I and core people and talent processes
Communications – comfortable communicating with smart brevity, and producing simple and well-designed comms (incl. PowerPoint slides, briefing packs, and written comms such as emails and website messaging)
Employee engagement – with proven track record of engaging the workforce in community-oriented programming and social impact initiatives, with an ability to motivate others to get involved in supporting our work
Performance consulting – able to engage business stakeholders, and rapidly understanding the problem and help shape potential solutions to workforce challenges (especially in the context of business development efforts)
Programme delivery – comfortable working with internal and external partners to deliver programmatic activity, including overseeing logistics, delivering presentations / workshops, and providing an excellent experience to participants
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
