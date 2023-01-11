Social Performance Adviser

Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet.
Our sustainability frame, which underpins our strategy to become an integrated energy company, translates this purpose into action and sets out aims in the areas where we believe we can make the biggest difference for bp, our partners and society. It includes our net zero ambition and aims, as well as our wider approach to environmental and social issues.
In this role you will work closely with the UK Social Performance Manager to help embed elements of this frame, developing and delivering a robust social performance programme, including key social investment initiatives, with a focus on our projects in Teesside, shaping new approaches and partnerships that support our business objectives in the UK.
It is a dynamic and varied role, working with multiple internal and external collaborators and with lots of scope for development across the full skill-set of Communications and External Affairs. It is part of the UK region communications team, which sits within the global Communications & External Affairs organization.