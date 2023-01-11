Social Performance Adviser

Job summary

Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet.



Our sustainability frame, which underpins our strategy to become an integrated energy company, translates this purpose into action and sets out aims in the areas where we believe we can make the biggest difference for bp, our partners and society. It includes our net zero ambition and aims, as well as our wider approach to environmental and social issues.



In this role you will work closely with the UK Social Performance Manager to help embed elements of this frame, developing and delivering a robust social performance programme, including key social investment initiatives, with a focus on our projects in Teesside, shaping new approaches and partnerships that support our business objectives in the UK.



It is a dynamic and varied role, working with multiple internal and external collaborators and with lots of scope for development across the full skill-set of Communications and External Affairs. It is part of the UK region communications team, which sits within the global Communications & External Affairs organization.

What you will do:

Champion the delivery of the social performance programme in the UK.

Build on legacy social investment partnerships and shape innovative approaches and strategic themes.

Ensure compliance of programmes to our sustainability frame by understanding our investment approaches, partner identification and management of external partnerships for mutual benefit

Stakeholder engagement for social performance in Teesside - engaging with external parties (communities, local government, educational institutions and NGOs) to identify common key issues/ opportunities to deliver a cohesive and compelling social investment programme

Help manage regional social investment programmes in Teesside, aligned to bid commitments and broader UK social performance activity, working in partnership with other business entities

Compile and maintain social commitments register and regularly track and report on progress status of fulfilling commitments.

Regularly measure, report and promote the return on investment and impact of social investment activities to bp leadership, our project partners, our workforce, external stakeholders and media

Ensure effective and compliant contract management with external agencies, suppliers and partners, and seek alignment to our social investment, non-mandatory sponsorships and donations policy

Enthuse and involve our workforce in bp's social investment activities through volunteering and in-kind support

Additional Responsibilities:

Support business communications for our Gas and Low Carbon Emissions business in Teesside, particularly around key project achievements which will include drafting engaging content for a range of channels and supporting in planning partner events in the region.

What you will need:

Social Performance:

Experience in working in a corporate social responsibility/social investment role for a large organisation

Interest in supporting the development of social investment strategies and leading on regional/national programmes

Strong interpersonal and engagement skills, ability to quickly build trust internally and externally

Ability to scan the ecosystem internally and externally on social investment policy topics with a focus on bp's aims related to improving people's lives

Resilience, flexibility, and a willingness to explore different paths to achieve an outcome and adjust quickly and efficiently to new circumstances.

Strong Project Management skills.

Communications: