Social Security Specialist

Grade JResponsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Work in coordination with the outsourced service provider to ensure gross to net data is prepared and submitted in time, review pre-payroll run data and verification, and provide final sign off to vendor prior to final payroll runs to employees.

Conduct start of year and end of year payroll administration, preparation and processing activities working with payroll service provider.

Support audits and regulatory requests for payroll data and respond to and process requests for changes to payroll data.

Streamline and continuously improve payroll/HR processes (eg. Templates, automation in processing) in close cooperation with team colleagues from “People Services” in Budapest and other global business service centres.

Active participation in HR projects (eg. Local implementation of global guidelines, system changes)

Monitor payroll input data quality (Eg. Rewards, performance, time and attendance, etc.) and process payroll impacts.

Support the on- and offboarding HR process

Creation of cost reports for the P&C department, participation in the annual close activities, invoice account assignment, processing of orders.

Support employee queries on payroll relates issues

Relationship with Spanish Administration (SEPE, TGSS, Local Administration): new hiring, terminations, contract modifications, absences, etc.

Essential Education

Payroll, Labor relations, Human Resources Admin training, ideally a business degree (BA) with a focus on HR.

Essential Experience and Job Requirement

At least 3 years of professional experience in the personnel or payroll area, knowledge of Spanish labor and social law is an advantage

Very good knowledge of English

Excellent user skills in Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Power BI

Affinity with numbers, high level of detail, organized and independent way of working

High service orientation, precise and discreet way of working, hands-on mentality

Capacity to keep track of numerous ongoing tasks, strong sense of integrity

Able to be responsive in a fast paced, demanding operational environment

Comfortable in working in a highly complex matrix organization

Used to work in a team

Technical Capability

Payroll administration experience

Expert knowledge of payroll systems, ideally SAP or similar

Expert in the Spanish Administration tools: SEPE, INSS, SILTRA, Cret@, Casia, Delt@, etc.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Proficient in using MS Office/Office365 applications

Ability to effectively multitask and prioritise work in a demanding business environment to ensure goals and deadlines are met

Site Collection Administrator experience with Sharepoint

Risk Management – able to manage less complex ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre empting and mitigating risk. Knows when to seek coaching and advice from other subject matter experts, eg. Legal.

Business Capability

Solution focused – seeks to identify solutions which will add value to client and/or enhance relationships and way of working

Stakeholder management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with key business and HR stakeholders. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a “coach approach” to build trust. Skills in active listening, influencing and communication

Business acumen & customer focus – keeps up to date with interna and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between own activity and BP business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results.

Desirable Criteria

Workday HR and/or Finance

ADP Payroll. SAP

Accounting Knowledge

Personal qualified certificate



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



