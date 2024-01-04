Social Sustainability & Disclosure Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



This is an exciting role for the right candidate, who has interest and experience in social sustainability, and would like to develop further in this space, working with leading SMEs. You will be at the forefront of supporting bp's approach to human rights and just transition related disclosure developments, including policies, requirements and benchmarks, and building approaches to improve bp's policies and programmes. In doing so, you will have the opportunity to create significant impact for bp, as well as the lives of those who work in our supply chains and live in our communities.



Monitoring and advising on the developments and changes impacting social aspects of corporate sustainability disclosures (voluntary and regulatory), working closely with ESG, corporate reporting and sustainability SMEs

Supporting Social Sustainability SMEs to develop bp's response on business-related human rights, just transition and broader social sustainability components of policy / regulatory and disclosure developments

Review and analysis of external benchmarks of company performance on social sustainability, including human rights and just transition

Supporting SMEs to develop and implement solutions to address potential gaps or improve ratings in relation to external benchmarks

Supporting the identification of risks, performance / policy gaps and data needs associated with disclosures, benchmarks and other regulatory developments, e.g. due diligence; and working with SMEs to find solutions to challenges Coordinating across other team members and parts of bp, and in development of solutions (e.g. to address gaps in specific social / human rights policies, performance, due diligence, metrics, data or other approaches), and enabling delivery against regulatory developments

Providing input to bp materiality processes

Understanding of social sustainability and emerging ESG disclosure requirements and benchmarks

Ideal candidate has expertise in social performance, with understanding of concepts of human rights for workers, communities and in the value chain

Strong analytical and organisation skills, and great attention to detail

Ability to bring multiple stakeholders together across different parts of an organisation and manage them to work together effectively and efficiently on a specified outcome

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to interact and work effectively at all levels within the business

Excellent time management, project management and organizational skills

Knowledge of ESG reporting and project management gained through experience or an ESG qualification

Proactive, hands-on approach, able to take the initiative and to work independently within a specified structure

Strong problem solver who takes ownership of challenges and works proactively to find solutions

You will have the opportunity to join a dynamic, engaging and supportive sustainability team, which is working to drive impact through bp's sustainability aims and embed sustainability into bp's DNA. We rely on systems thinking and are an engine of sustainable change.

Whilst you will work in the social sustainability sub-team, you will work agilely across the sustainability and other teams, including:

Central HSE&C Team, including various SMEs

Communications & External Affairs, including the Social Performance Team

Policy team in Brussels

Procurement Finance, including the Sustainable Procurement Team

The Digital Team in Innovation & Engineering

Sustainability representatives of bp entities and functions

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



