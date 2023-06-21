Social investment specialist, Oman

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Through effective stakeholder engagement and licence to operate relationships, foster a favourable environment to support bp's businesses via the creation and delivery of the social investment programme for bp Oman, aligned to bp’s Sustainability Frame and in support of bp’s strategy and purpose.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Through effective stakeholder engagement and licence to operate relationships, foster a favourable environment to support bp's businesses via the creation and delivery of the social investment programme for bp Oman, aligned to bp’s Sustainability Frame and in support of bp’s strategy and purpose.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Advocate for bp in Oman through identifying opportunities in line with bp Oman’s social investment strategy and bp sustainability framework.

Align and implement bp Oman Social investment programmes as per bp’s global policies and procedures including Ethics and Compliance, Financial control and procurement to assure responsible and compliant C&EA operations.

Create strategy and activities, in line with development priorities, international standards, legal requirements, community needs assessment, stakeholder input and project schedule.

Support other company initiatives (e.g. local content strategy) which contribute to social performance management, as required.

Work closely with the in-country teams, support management of key relationships with national, regional and local government, local communities and civil society. Ensure vulnerable groups are considered throughout programmes.

Support the social performance manager on social performance audits/reviews and bp sustainability reporting.

Plan, monitor and evaluate initiatives, adopting a pragmatic and efficient delivery model, and ensuring project objectives, KPIs and plans are clear and deliverable and key social indicators are tracked (e.g. grievances).

Manage interface relationships including implementing partners, key internal stakeholders, SI champions, and external counterparts.

Essential Education & Experience :

Educated to degree level in business, sociology or relevant field.

Four to six years of experience in Social Performance.

Excellent English speaking and writing skills.

Excellent Arabic speaking skills.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.