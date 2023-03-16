Software Developer

Job summary

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficient and effective business models, providing the opportunity for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to work with the latest technologies and strategies on highly varied and exciting projects.



We have multiple vacancies within the BPMe app development team. As a Software Engineer you will work within a team to provide innovative, custom-built software to support BP’s customers, stakeholders, and internal users. This custom software will enable BP to gain strong competitive advantages in delivering technology to deliver our customers’ needs. Ultimately, this work will help us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive energy transition and solve real-world problems.



The Opportunity

This is a great opportunity for a Junior Developer aspiring to take your career to the next step, you will be supported and mentored by Senior software engineers within your squad deploying emerging technologies to improve our existing application for a better customer experience.

You will be responsible for BPMe mobile app development as part of a larger team involved in end-to-end software development from idea conception, design, coding, testing and deployment, through to working production.

Work as part of a delivery team focused on solving issues facing our internal and external customers.

Work in an Agile environment, advocating for Continuous Improvement and Continuous Delivery.

Act in accordance with professional engineering practices, including Internet protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, testing and operations.

Monitor emerging technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team.

Bring issues and problems to the attention of the team and work on innovative solutions to solve them along with Senior Software Engineers.

Form a vital part of a vibrant DevOps community, owning software products. You build it – you own it.

Good problem-solving and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to produce consistently good results in a sophisticated environment

Mobile development for iOS and/or Android: ReactJS or Native

Databases: experience working with traditional RDBMS as well as NoSql databases

Front End development: React

Backend development: Node JS

OOP: Know-how and when to apply concepts like abstraction, encapsulation, composition, and polymorphism across a variety of languages and programming styles

Security at the core of everything you do

Ability to demonstrate results to senior stakeholders and willingness to learn and develop yourself through the process

Effective team player who looks beyond own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and works across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% Superannuation for AU and 8% Kiwisaver for NZ

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Hybrid working arrangements to enable work-life balance

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

We would love to hear from individuals who possess some the following capabilities, don’t have them all but willing to learn? That’s the top attribute we’re looking for!