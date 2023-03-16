Software Developer

.
BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficient and effective business models, providing the opportunity for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to work with the latest technologies and strategies on highly varied and exciting projects.
We have multiple vacancies within the BPMe app development team. As a Software Engineer you will work within a team to provide innovative, custom-built software to support BP’s customers, stakeholders, and internal users. This custom software will enable BP to gain strong competitive advantages in delivering technology to deliver our customers’ needs. Ultimately, this work will help us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive energy transition and solve real-world problems.
The Opportunity
This is a great opportunity for a Junior Developer aspiring to take your career to the next step, you will be supported and mentored by Senior software engineers within your squad deploying emerging technologies to improve our existing application for a better customer experience.